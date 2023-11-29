News

The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce New Album, Share New Song “jamcod” Glasgow Eyes Due Out March 8, 2024 via Fuzz Club

Photography by Mel Butler



Forty years since The Jesus and Mary Chain released their debut single, Scottish brothers William and Jim Reid are back with their first new material since 2017’s Damage and Joy. The band have announced a new album, Glasgow Eyes, and shared its lead single, “jamcod,” which contains the band’s signature sound and some experimental electronic flourishes. Glasgow Eyes is due out March 8, 2024 via Fuzz Club. Check out the new single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

The Mary Chain will celebrate their 40th year in 2024 with an autobiography (published by Orion/White Rabbit) and a major UK and European tour. Jim Reid spoke to Under the Radar recently and said of the album: “It will be a bit different; it’s quite experimental and electronic. Not so much that you won’t recognize it as the Mary Chain, but yeah, we messed about with the sound a bit.” You can read the full interview HERE.

In the Glasgow Eyes press release, it reveals the album is influenced in part by the Reids’ love of Suicide and Kraftwerk, as well as “a fresh appreciation of the less disciplined attitudes found in jazz.”

Jim Reid further explains: “But don’t expect ‘the Mary Chain goes jazz.’ People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is. Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984—just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules; you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there—we are those weird, not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”



Glasgow Eyes Tracklist:

1. Venal Joy

2. American Born

3. Mediterranean X Film

4. jamcod

5. Discotheque

6. Pure Poor

7. The Eagles and The Beatles

8. Silver Strings

9. Chemical Animal

10. Second of June

11. Girl 71

12. Hey Lou Reid

The Jesus and Mary Chain 2024 Tour Dates:

March 22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

March 25 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia

March 26 - Belfast, UK @ Limelight 1

March 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

March 30 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

April 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

April 3 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

April 5 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

April 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Munich Brewery

April 7 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B

April 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

April 11 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

April 12 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

April 13 - Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

April 15 - Geneva, CH @ L’Usine

April 16 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

April 17 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

April 19 - Krems, AT @ Donaufestival

April 20 - Heidelberg, DE @ Halle O2

April 21 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

April 23 - Brussels, BE @ AB

April 24 - The Hague, NL @ Paard

