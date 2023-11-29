The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce New Album, Share New Song “jamcod”
Glasgow Eyes Due Out March 8, 2024 via Fuzz Club
Nov 29, 2023
Photography by Mel Butler
Forty years since The Jesus and Mary Chain released their debut single, Scottish brothers William and Jim Reid are back with their first new material since 2017’s Damage and Joy. The band have announced a new album, Glasgow Eyes, and shared its lead single, “jamcod,” which contains the band’s signature sound and some experimental electronic flourishes. Glasgow Eyes is due out March 8, 2024 via Fuzz Club. Check out the new single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
The Mary Chain will celebrate their 40th year in 2024 with an autobiography (published by Orion/White Rabbit) and a major UK and European tour. Jim Reid spoke to Under the Radar recently and said of the album: “It will be a bit different; it’s quite experimental and electronic. Not so much that you won’t recognize it as the Mary Chain, but yeah, we messed about with the sound a bit.” You can read the full interview HERE.
In the Glasgow Eyes press release, it reveals the album is influenced in part by the Reids’ love of Suicide and Kraftwerk, as well as “a fresh appreciation of the less disciplined attitudes found in jazz.”
Jim Reid further explains: “But don’t expect ‘the Mary Chain goes jazz.’ People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is. Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984—just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules; you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there—we are those weird, not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”
Glasgow Eyes Tracklist:
1. Venal Joy
2. American Born
3. Mediterranean X Film
4. jamcod
5. Discotheque
6. Pure Poor
7. The Eagles and The Beatles
8. Silver Strings
9. Chemical Animal
10. Second of June
11. Girl 71
12. Hey Lou Reid
The Jesus and Mary Chain 2024 Tour Dates:
March 22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
March 25 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia
March 26 - Belfast, UK @ Limelight 1
March 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
March 30 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
April 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
April 3 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
April 5 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
April 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Munich Brewery
April 7 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B
April 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
April 11 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
April 12 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
April 13 - Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
April 15 - Geneva, CH @ L’Usine
April 16 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
April 17 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
April 19 - Krems, AT @ Donaufestival
April 20 - Heidelberg, DE @ Halle O2
April 21 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
April 23 - Brussels, BE @ AB
April 24 - The Hague, NL @ Paard
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar’s Black Friday Sale 2023 Extended Through Friday – 35% Off Subscriptions (News) —
- Under the Radar’s Black Friday Sale 2023 – 35% Off Subscriptions and 50% Off Back Issues (News) —
- Chelsea Wolfe Shares Video for New Song “Tunnel Lights” (News) — Chelsea Wolfe
- Future Islands Share Video for New Song “The Fight” (News) — Future Islands
- MGMT Share ’90s-Influenced Video for New Song “Bubblegum Dog” (News) — MGMT
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.