Thursday, January 18th, 2024  
The Jesus and Mary Chain Share New Song “Chemical Animal”

Glasgow Eyes Due Out March 8 via Fuzz Club

Jan 18, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Mel Butler
The Jesus and Mary Chain are releasing a new album, Glasgow Eyes, on March 8 via Fuzz Club. Now they have shared its second single, “Chemical Animal.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Scottish brothers William and Jim Reid lead the band. Glasgow Eyes in the follow-up to 2017’s Damage and Joy. The band previously shared the album’s lead single, “jamcod,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Jim Reid spoke to Under the Radar recently and said of the album: “It will be a bit different; it’s quite experimental and electronic. Not so much that you won’t recognize it as the Mary Chain, but yeah, we messed about with the sound a bit.” You can read the full interview here.

Jim Reid had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Don’t expect ‘the Mary Chain goes jazz.’ People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is. Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984—just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules; you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there—we are those weird, not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”

The Jesus and Mary Chain 2024 Tour Dates:

March 22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
March 25 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia
March 26 - Belfast, UK @ Limelight 1
March 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
March 30 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
April 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
April 3 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
April 5 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
April 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Munich Brewery
April 7 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B
April 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
April 11 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
April 12 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
April 13 - Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
April 15 - Geneva, CH @ L’Usine
April 16 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
April 17 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
April 19 - Krems, AT @ Donaufestival
April 20 - Heidelberg, DE @ Halle O2
April 21 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival
April 23 - Brussels, BE @ AB
April 24 - The Hague, NL @ Paard

