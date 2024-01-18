News

The Jesus and Mary Chain Share New Song “Chemical Animal” Glasgow Eyes Due Out March 8 via Fuzz Club

Photography by Mel Butler



The Jesus and Mary Chain are releasing a new album, Glasgow Eyes, on March 8 via Fuzz Club. Now they have shared its second single, “Chemical Animal.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Scottish brothers William and Jim Reid lead the band. Glasgow Eyes in the follow-up to 2017’s Damage and Joy. The band previously shared the album’s lead single, “jamcod,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Jim Reid spoke to Under the Radar recently and said of the album: “It will be a bit different; it’s quite experimental and electronic. Not so much that you won’t recognize it as the Mary Chain, but yeah, we messed about with the sound a bit.” You can read the full interview here.

Jim Reid had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Don’t expect ‘the Mary Chain goes jazz.’ People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is. Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984—just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules; you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there—we are those weird, not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”

The Jesus and Mary Chain 2024 Tour Dates:

March 22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

March 25 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia

March 26 - Belfast, UK @ Limelight 1

March 27 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

March 30 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

April 2 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

April 3 - Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

April 5 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

April 6 - Stockholm, SE @ Munich Brewery

April 7 - Malmo, SE @ Plan B

April 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

April 11 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

April 12 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

April 13 - Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

April 15 - Geneva, CH @ L’Usine

April 16 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

April 17 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

April 19 - Krems, AT @ Donaufestival

April 20 - Heidelberg, DE @ Halle O2

April 21 - Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

April 23 - Brussels, BE @ AB

April 24 - The Hague, NL @ Paard

