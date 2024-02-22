News

The Jesus and Mary Chain Share New Song “Girl 71” Glasgow Eyes Due Out March 22 via Fuzz Club

Photography by Mel Butler



The Jesus and Mary Chain are releasing a new album, Glasgow Eyes, on March 22 via Fuzz Club. Now they have shared its third single, “Girl 71.” The album was original due out March 8, but has been pushed back to the 22nd due to vinyl manufacturing delays. Listen to “Girl 71” below.

Scottish brothers William and Jim Reid lead the band. Glasgow Eyes in the follow-up to 2017’s Damage and Joy. The band previously shared the album’s lead single, “jamcod,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Chemical Animal.”

Jim Reid spoke to Under the Radar recently and said of the album: “It will be a bit different; it’s quite experimental and electronic. Not so much that you won’t recognize it as the Mary Chain, but yeah, we messed about with the sound a bit.” You can read the full interview here.

Jim Reid had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “Don’t expect ‘the Mary Chain goes jazz.’ People should expect a Jesus and Mary Chain record, and that’s certainly what Glasgow Eyes is. Our creative approach is remarkably the same as it was in 1984—just hit the studio and see what happens. We went in with a bunch of songs and let it take its course. There are no rules; you just do whatever it takes. And there’s a telepathy there—we are those weird, not-quite twins that finish each other’s sentences.”

