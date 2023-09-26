News

The Joy Formidable Share Video For 15-Minute New Song “Share My Heat” Out Now via Enci/Full Time Hobby/Hassle/Soundly Distro

Photography by Joe Singh



Welsh alt rock band The Joy Formidable have shared a 15-minute long new song, “Share My Heat,” via a music video. This single is out now via Enci/Full Time Hobby/Hassle/Soundly Distro. Check out the video below followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Joy Formidable are Ritzy Bryan (vocalist/guitarist), Rhydian Dafydd (bassist/vocalist), and Matt Thomas (drummer). Vids Invader directed the animated video for “Share My Heat.”

Bryan had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Share My Heat’ is about true connection & love. Deep, selfless love between humans is a beautiful part of our existence, but I’m also singing about our inherent love for nature, the living world and our kinship to everything: plants, animals, mountains & lake. Can we repair our relationship and bring more reciprocity, compassion and companionship to a world that already gives us so much.”

“Share My Heat” follows “The Hat,” a new song the band shared in September that was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Cut Your Face,” a new song the band shared in August.

The band’s last album was 2021’s Into The Blue.

The Joy Formidable are originally from North Wales and currently split their time between there and Utah, “in the middle of nowhere” and the closest thing they could find in the USA to their home turf.

The Joy Formidable Tour Dates:

09.26 CARDIFF The Globe

09.27 NORWICH Epic Studios

09.28 LONDON Clapham Grand *

09.30 PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

10.01 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

*with the Wolf Orchestra

