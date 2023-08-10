News

The Joy Formidable Share Video For New Song “Cut Your Face” Out Now via Enci/Full Time Hobby/Hassle/Soundly Distro

Photography by Joe Singh



Welsh alt rock band The Joy Formidable have shared a video for their new song “Cut Your Face.” This single is out via Enci/Full Time Hobby/Hassle/Soundly Distro. Check out the video below followed by upcoming tour dates.

The Joy Formidable are Ritzy Bryan (vocalist/guitarist), Rhydian Dafydd (bassist/vocalist), and Matt Thomas (drummer). The Joy Formidable are originally from North Wales and currently split their time between there and Utah, “in the middle of nowhere” and the closest thing they could find in the USA to their home turf.

Of the song, Bryan says in a press release: “‘Cut Your Face’ is a reminder to myself that even in shyness, when that voice is telling you to hide away, that what I really want is deep, authentic connection. The only way to satisfy that longing is to be vulnerable, messy and imperfect…and life is all the more beautiful because of it.”

“Cut Your Face” is the first release in a collection of three singles out this year and follows the band’s 2021 acclaimed album Into The Blue.

The Joy Formidable Tour Dates:

09.20 GLASGOW King Tuts

09.21 LEEDS Wardrobe

09.22 MANCHESTER Academy 3

09.23 OXFORD O2 Academy 2

09.24 BRISTOL Fleece

09.26 CARDIFF The Globe

09.27 NORWICH Epic Studios

28.09.28 LONDON Clapham Grand *

30.09.30 PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

10.01 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

*with the Wolf Orchestra

