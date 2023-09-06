News

All





The Joy Formidable Share Video For New Song “The Hat” Out Now via Enci/Full Time Hobby/Hassle/Soundly Distro

Photography by Joe Singh



Welsh alt rock band The Joy Formidable have shared a new song, “The Hat,” via a music video. This single is out now via Enci/Full Time Hobby/Hassle/Soundly Distro. Check out the video below followed by upcoming tour dates.

The Joy Formidable are Ritzy Bryan (vocalist/guitarist), Rhydian Dafydd (bassist/vocalist), and Matt Thomas (drummer). Thomas directed the video for “The Hat.”

Bryan had this to say about the song in a press release: “I feel like your own inner reflections can take on a sensation like being in space. Alone in the gravity of your own uncertainty, drifting and off balance but aware of how beautiful and extraordinary life is. This track has that sensation of being transported but also moving forward. A nod to the new aperiodic tile that never repeats and your own vows of “never make the same mistake twice.”

“The Hat” follows “Cut Your Face,” a new song the band shared in The band’s last album was 2021’s Into The Blue.

The Joy Formidable are originally from North Wales and currently split their time between there and Utah, “in the middle of nowhere” and the closest thing they could find in the USA to their home turf.

The Joy Formidable Tour Dates:

09.20 GLASGOW King Tuts

09.21 LEEDS Wardrobe

09.22 MANCHESTER Academy 3

09.23 OXFORD O2 Academy 2

09.24 BRISTOL Fleece

09.26 CARDIFF The Globe

09.27 NORWICH Epic Studios

28.09.28 LONDON Clapham Grand *

30.09.30 PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

10.01 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

*with the Wolf Orchestra

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.