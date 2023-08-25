News

The Killers Share New Song “Your Side of Town” Out Now via Island

Photography by Anton Corbijn



The Killers have shared a new single, “Your Side of Town,” which is their first new song of 2023. It’s out now via Island and the band are currently on tour into October. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“Your Side of Town” follows “boy,” a new song the band shared in 2022. The band’s most recent album, Pressure Machine, came out in 2021 via Island.

As with “boy,” “Your Side of Town” was produced by The Killers alongside Stuart Price and Shawn Everett.

Last year we looked back on The Killers’ 2012 album, Battle Born, in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The Killers Tour Dates:

8/26 - READING, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - READING FESTIVAL

8/27 - LEEDS, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - LEEDS FESTIVAL

8/29 - EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - ROYAL HIGHLAND CENTRE

9/1 - BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - BOUCHER ROAD PLAYING FIELDS

9/3 - STRADBALLY, IRELAND - ELECTRIC PICNIC

9/15 - LOUISVILLE, KY @ BOURBON & BEYOND

9/16 - ASBURY PARK, NJ @ SEA.HEAR.NOW FESTIVAL

9/18 - RENO, NV @ GRAND SIERRA RESORT AND CASINO

9/19 - RENO, NV @ GRAND SIERRA RESORT AND CASINO

9/21 - HIGHLAND, CA @ YAAMAVA RESORT & CASINO

9/22 - LAS VEGAS, NV @ LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FESTIVAL

9/27 - WHEATLAND, CA @ HARD ROCK LIVE SACRAMENTO

9/29 - DANA POINT, CA @ OHANA FESTIVAL

10/20 - AUSTIN, TX @ THE GERMANIA INSURANCE SUPER STAGE AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

