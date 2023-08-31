News

The Kills Announce First New Album in Seven Years, Share Video for New Song “103” God Games Due Out October 27 via Domino

Photography by Myles Hendrik



The Kills (Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince) have announced a new album, God Games, and shared a new song from it, “103,” via a music video. God Games is the band’s first new album in seven years and is due out October 27 via Domino. Steven Sebring directed the “103” video. Watch it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

God Games is the band’s first full-length since 2016’s Ash & Ice. The duo began working on the album back in 2019. For the first time, The Kills primarily wrote the album’s songs on piano. They recorded the album in an old church with producer Paul Epworth (Adele, Paul McCartney), who first worked with the band back in 2002. The Compton Kidz Club Choir is featured on two songs: “LA Hex” and “My Girls My Girls.”

God Games includes two songs the band released in July: “New York” and the aforementioned “LA Hex.”

God Games Tracklist:

1. New York

2. Going to Heaven

3. LA Hex

4. Love and Tenderness

5. 103

6. My Girls My Girls

7. Wasterpiece

8. Kingdom Come

9. God Games

10. Blank

11. Bullet Sound

12. Better Days

