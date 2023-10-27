News

The Kills Go Golfing in the Video for New Song “Wasterpiece” and Announce 2024 Tour Dates God Games Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Myles Hendrik



The Kills (Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince) are releasing a new album, God Games, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Wasterpiece,” via a music video where they go golfing. They have also announced some 2024 tour dates. Noel Paul directed the “Waterpiece” video. Watch it below (stick around until the end for the King Arthur reference), followed by the tour dates.

God Games is the band’s first full-length in seven years, since 2016’s Ash & Ice. The duo began working on the album back in 2019. For the first time, The Kills primarily wrote the album’s songs on piano. They recorded the album in an old church with producer Paul Epworth (Adele, Paul McCartney), who first worked with the band back in 2002. The Compton Kidz Club Choir is featured on two songs: “LA Hex” and “My Girls My Girls.”

God Games includes two songs the band released in July: “New York” and the aforementioned “LA Hex.” When the album was announced they shared another new song from it, “103,” via a music video.

The Kills 2024 Tour Dates:

February 2 - The Observatory // Santa Ana, CA

February 3 - The Catalyst // Santa Cruz, CA

February 5 - Revolution Hall // Portland, OR

February 6 - The Commodore Ballroom // Vancouver, BC

February 7 - Showbox SoDo // Seattle, WA

February 9 - The Union Event Center // Salt Lake City, UT

February 10 - Summit // Denver, CO

February 12 - First Avenue // Minneapolis, MN

February 13 - The Rave // Milwaukee, WI

February 14 - The Riviera Theatre // Chicago, IL

February 16 - St. Andrew’s Hall // Detroit, MI

February 17 - Bogart’s // Cincinnati, OH

February 18 - Newport Music Hall // Columbus, OH

February 20 - Danforth Music Hall // Toronto, ON

February 21 - MTELUS // Montreal, QC

February 23 - Royale // Boston, MA

February 24 - Union Transfer // Philadelphia, PA

February 26 - Webster Hall // New York, NY

March 1 - 9:30 Club // Washington, DC

March 2 - The Orange Peel // Asheville, NC

March 4 - Variety Playhouse // Atlanta, GA

March 5 - Brooklyn Bowl // Nashville, TN

March 7 - House of Blues // Houston, TX

March 8 - Stubb’s // Austin, TX

March 9 - House of Blues // Dallas, TX

March 11 - Sunshine Theater // Albuquerque, NM

March 12 - The Van Buren // Phoenix, AZ

March 14 - The Wiltern // Los Angeles, CA

March 15 - Ace of Spades // Sacramento, CA

March 16 - Fox Theater // Oakland, CA

