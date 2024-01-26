 The KVB Release New Single "Labyrinths" | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 26th, 2024  
The KVB Release New Single “Labyrinths”

From Forthcoming Album Tremors Via Invada Records

Jan 26, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press Shot
“Labyrinths” is the dark pulsating lead single taken from The KVB‘s forthcoming album Tremors, out on Invada Records on April 5th, 2024.

Emerging in 2010, The KVB started as the solo project of musician Nicholas Wood before evolving into an audio-visual duo. This transformation occurred when Kat Day, a talented artist with a background in fine art, joined on synthesizers and visuals in late 2011.

The band describes the majestic “Labyrinths,” with its menacing dystopian doom pop soundscape, as “the most aggressive track on the album and a nod to some of our early releases. Lyrically, it was inspired by the collection of short stories by Jorge Luis Borges and its references to historical subjectivity.”


