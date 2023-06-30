News

The Last Dinner Party Share New Song “Sinner” (Plus Live Performance Video for the Song) Out Now via Island

Photography by Cal McIntyre



Buzzed about new British five-piece The Last Dinner Party have shared their second ever single, “Sinner,” as well as a video of them performing the song live. James Ford produced the song. The Last Dinner Party and Balan Evans directed the live video. Check out both the song’s lyric video and live video below. Below that is the cover artwork for the single.



Guitarist Lizzie Mayland had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Sinner’ is a story of self-acceptance, and the longing for the past and present self to become one. Born from a breakbeat drum sample, ‘Sinner’ is punctuated by ripping guitar lines and harmony-filled vocal breakdowns.”



The Last Dinner Party were getting a considerable amount of buzz in their home country based mainly on their live performances, but in April they released their debut single, “Nothing Matters,” via a music video. “Nothing Matters” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.



Read our recent interview with The Last Dinner Party, which is likely the band’s first ever interview with an American publication.



The Last Dinner Party are Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys), and Emily Roberts (lead guitar). James Ford produced both “Nothing Matters” and “Sinner” and not only is he a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets, but as a producer he has worked with an impressive array of artists, including Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware, Everything Everything, Gorillaz, HAIM, Florence + The Machine, Foals, and Pet Shop Boys.



The Last Dinner Party had already performed sets ahead of Nick Cave and The Rolling Stones before even releasing a debut single. Their upcoming tour dates include some British summer festivals, as well as some shows opening for First Aid Kit. Check out all their tour dates here, including some newly announced fall shows.

