The Last Dinner Party Share Video for Debut Single “Nothing Matters”
Out Now via Island
The Last Dinner Party are a new British five-piece who have been getting a considerable amount of buzz in their home country based mainly on their live performances. But now they have released their debut single, “Nothing Matters,” via a music video. The band co-directed the cinematic video with Saorla Houston. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The Last Dinner Party are Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys), and Emily Roberts (lead guitar). James Ford produced “Nothing Matters” and not only is he a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets, but as a producer he has worked with an impressive array of artists, including Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware, Everything Everything, Gorillaz, HAIM, Florence + The Machine, Foals, and Pet Shop Boys.
The Last Dinner Party have already performed sets ahead of Nick Cave and The Rolling Stones before even releasing a debut single. Their upcoming tour dates include some British summer festivals, as well as some shows opening for First Aid Kit and Florence + The Machine. “Nothing Matters” has some sonic similarities to the work of Florence Welch and her machine, making The Last Dinner Party a fitting support act for her.
The Last Dinner Party Tour Dates:
April:
25 – London, UK, Camden Assembly
May:
11 – The Great Escape Festival
12 – Oxford, UK , The Bullingdon
13 – Bristol, UK, FIND JOY All Dayer
26 – Hay-on-Wye, UK HowTheLightGetsIn
27 – Bath, UK, Moles
June:
26 – Cork, Ireland, Musgrave Park (Opening for Florence + The Machine)
July:
20 – Birmingham, UK, Hare and Hounds
21 – Southwold, Latitude Festival
22 – Nottingham, UK, Bodega
23 – Oxfordshire, UK, Truck Festival
27 – Leeds, UK, Headrow House
28 – Manchester, UK, Deaf Institute
29 – Derbyshire, UK, Y Not Festival
August:
4 – Smukfest, Skanderborg
12 – Boardmasters, Cornwall
14 – Liverpool, UK, O2 Academy (Opening for First Aid Kit)
15 – Liverpool, UK, O2 Academy (Opening for First Aid Kit)
16 – Edinburgh, Scotland, O2 Academy (Opening for First Aid Kit)
20 – Brecon Beacons, Green Man Festival
25 – Reading Festival
26 – Leeds Festival
September:
2 – Stradbally, Electric Picnic
