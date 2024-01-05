The Last Dinner Party Share Video for New Song “Caesar on a TV Screen”

News

Buzzed about new British five-piece The Last Dinner Party are releasing their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, on February 2 via Island. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Caesar on a TV Screen,” via a music video. Harv Frost directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Last Dinner Party are Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys), and Emily Roberts (lead guitar). James Ford produced Prelude to Ecstasy, as he did all the band’s previous singles. Not only is he a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets, but as a producer he has worked with an impressive array of artists, including Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware, Everything Everything, Gorillaz, HAIM, Florence + The Machine, Foals, and Pet Shop Boys.

The Last Dinner Party collectively had this to say about their debut album in a previous press release: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcized guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life. It is our greatest honor and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”

The Last Dinner Party were getting a considerable amount of buzz in their home country based mainly on their live performances, but in April they released their debut single, “Nothing Matters,” via a music video. “Nothing Matters” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then in June they shared their second single, “Sinner,” as well as a video of them performing the song live. “Sinner” again made our Songs of the Week list. “My Lady of Mercy” was the band’s third single, again shared via a music video and again one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, the band shared its fourth single, “On Your Side,” via a music video. “On Your Side” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our May interview with The Last Dinner Party, which was likely the band’s first ever interview with an American publication.

The Last Dinner Party had already performed sets ahead of Nick Cave and The Rolling Stones before even releasing a debut single.

The Last Dinner Party Tour Dates:

UK Shows:



30th January – The Fleece, Bristol *re-arranged date* SOLD OUT

1st February – The Roundhouse, London SOLD OUT



UK In-Store/Out Store Dates:

2nd February – Pyyzm, Kington (in association with Banquet Records)

3rd February – Rough Trade East, London (afternoon show)

3rd February - Rough Trade East, London (evening show)

5th February – Resident Records, Brighton

6th February – HMV, Manchester

7th February – HMV Vault, Birmingham

8th February – Rough Trade, Bristol

11th February – Brudenell Social Club, Bristol (in association with Crash Records)



European Tour:

16th February – Gretchen, Berlin

17th February – LUXOR, Cologne

19th February – Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam

20th February – La Maroquinerie, Paris

21st February – La Botanique, Brussels

23rd February – Mascotte Club, Zürich

25th February – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan

26th February – Grelle Forelle, Vienna

29th May – 2nd June – Primavera Sound, Barcelona

6th June – 8th June – Primavera Sound, Porto

22nd June – Hurricane Festival, ScheeBel

23rd June – Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck

5th July – 7th July – Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk

6th July – Rock Werchter, Rotselaar

