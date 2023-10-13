News

All





The Last Dinner Party Share Video for New Song “My Lady of Mercy” Out Now via Island





Buzzed about new British five-piece The Last Dinner Party have shared their third ever single, “My Lady of Mercy,” via a music video. James Ford produced the song. The Last Dinner Party directed the video with Harv Frost and Dora Paphides. Watch it below.

The Last Dinner Party collectively had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘My Lady of Mercy’ is about being a girl. A girl looking up at a painting of Joan of Arc for the first time and thinking that she looks so brave and so beautiful that she wants to kiss her. And maybe she also wants to kiss the girl who stands next to her in the school choir. We are expanding the world of The Last Dinner Party to encompass a darker, heavier atmosphere. The lyrics explore the anguish of a teenage crush that can only be described through the bloody, carnal language of religious experience, as the sound world takes cues from Nine Inch Nails, PJ Harvey, and Roxy Music.”

The Last Dinner Party were getting a considerable amount of buzz in their home country based mainly on their live performances, but in April they released their debut single, “Nothing Matters,” via a music video. “Nothing Matters” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then in June they shared their second single, “Sinner,” as well as a video of them performing the song live. “Sinner” again made our Songs of the Week list.

Read our recent interview with The Last Dinner Party, which is likely the band’s first ever interview with an American publication.

The Last Dinner Party are Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys), and Emily Roberts (lead guitar). James Ford has produced all their songs so far and not only is he a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets, but as a producer he has worked with an impressive array of artists, including Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware, Everything Everything, Gorillaz, HAIM, Florence + The Machine, Foals, and Pet Shop Boys.

The Last Dinner Party had already performed sets ahead of Nick Cave and The Rolling Stones before even releasing a debut single.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.