The Last Dinner Party – Stream Their Debut Album and Read Our Rave Review of It
Prelude to Ecstasy Out Now via Island; Revisit Our Interview with Them
Feb 02, 2024
Photography by Cal McIntyre
Buzzed about new British five-piece The Last Dinner Party released their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, today via Island. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Today we also posted our rave review of the album and you can revisit our interview with the band from last year.
Stream the album below. Read our 9/10 review here. Plus read our May 2023 interview with The Last Dinner Party, which was likely the band’s first ever interview with an American publication. Also below are the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The Last Dinner Party are Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys), and Emily Roberts (lead guitar). James Ford produced Prelude to Ecstasy, as he did all the band’s previous singles. Not only is he a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets, but as a producer he has worked with an impressive array of artists, including Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware, Everything Everything, Gorillaz, HAIM, Florence + The Machine, Foals, and Pet Shop Boys.
The Last Dinner Party collectively had this to say about their debut album in a previous press release: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcized guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life. It is our greatest honor and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”
The Last Dinner Party were getting a considerable amount of buzz in their home country based mainly on their live performances, but in April they released their debut single, “Nothing Matters,” via a music video. “Nothing Matters” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then in June they shared their second single, “Sinner,” as well as a video of them performing the song live. “Sinner” again made our Songs of the Week list. “My Lady of Mercy” was the band’s third single, again shared via a music video and again one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, the band shared its fourth single, “On Your Side,” via a music video. “On Your Side” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another new song from it, “Caesar on a TV Screen,” via a music video. “Caesar on a TV Screen” was also one of our Songs of the Week.
Read our May 2023 interview with The Last Dinner Party, which was likely the band’s first ever interview with an American publication.
The Last Dinner Party had already performed sets ahead of Nick Cave and The Rolling Stones before even releasing a debut single.
The Last Dinner Party Tour Dates:
North American Headline Dates:
19th March – Lunario, Mexico City
21st March – Scoot Inn, Austin SOLD OUT
22nd March – The Studio at The Factory, Dallas
24th March – Royale, Boston SOLD OUT
26th March – Webster Hall, New York- SOLD OUT
27th March – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn- SOLD OUT
29th March – Studio TD, Montreal- *new venue upgraded to MTELUS
30th March – The Concert Hall, Toronto- *new venue upgraded to
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
31st March – The Majestic Theatre, Detroit
2nd April – Newport Music Hall, Columbus
4th April – First Avenue, Minneapolis
5th April – Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee
9th April – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland
10th April – Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver SOLD OUT
11th April – The Showbox, Seattle- *new venue upgraded to Showbox Sodo
13th April – Coachella Festival, Indio
14th April – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix SOLD OUT
16th April – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco SOLD OUT
20th April – Coachella Festival, Indio
31st July – The Truman, Kansas City
2nd August – Hinterland Music Festival, Saint Charles, IA
6th August – Gothic Theatre, Englewood
7th August – The Complex, Salt Lake City
UK In-Store/Out Store Dates:
2nd February – Pyyzm, Kington (in association with Banquet Records)
3rd February – Rough Trade East, London (afternoon show)
3rd February - Rough Trade East, London (evening show)
5th February – Resident Records, Brighton
6th February – HMV, Manchester
7th February – HMV Vault, Birmingham
8th February – Rough Trade, Bristol
11th February – Brudenell Social Club, Bristol (in association with Crash Records)
European Tour:
16th February – Gretchen, Berlin
17th February – LUXOR, Cologne
19th February – Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam
20th February – La Maroquinerie, Paris
21st February – La Botanique, Brussels
23rd February – Mascotte Club, Zürich
25th February – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan
26th February – Grelle Forelle, Vienna
29th May – 2nd June – Primavera Sound, Barcelona
6th June – 8th June – Primavera Sound, Porto
22nd June – Hurricane Festival, ScheeBel
23rd June – Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck
5th July – 7th July – Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk
6th July – Rock Werchter, Rotselaar
