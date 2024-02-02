News

The Last Dinner Party – Stream Their Debut Album and Read Our Rave Review of It Prelude to Ecstasy Out Now via Island; Revisit Our Interview with Them

Photography by Cal McIntyre



Buzzed about new British five-piece The Last Dinner Party released their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, today via Island. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing here. Today we also posted our rave review of the album and you can revisit our interview with the band from last year.

Stream the album below. Read our 9/10 review here. Plus read our May 2023 interview with The Last Dinner Party, which was likely the band’s first ever interview with an American publication. Also below are the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Last Dinner Party are Abigail Morris (vocals), Georgia Davies (bass), Lizzie Mayland (guitar), Aurora Nishevci (keys), and Emily Roberts (lead guitar). James Ford produced Prelude to Ecstasy, as he did all the band’s previous singles. Not only is he a member of Simian Mobile Disco and The Last Shadow Puppets, but as a producer he has worked with an impressive array of artists, including Depeche Mode, Arctic Monkeys, Jessie Ware, Everything Everything, Gorillaz, HAIM, Florence + The Machine, Foals, and Pet Shop Boys.

The Last Dinner Party collectively had this to say about their debut album in a previous press release: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcized guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life. It is our greatest honor and pride to present this offering to the world, it is everything we are.”



The Last Dinner Party were getting a considerable amount of buzz in their home country based mainly on their live performances, but in April they released their debut single, “Nothing Matters,” via a music video. “Nothing Matters” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then in June they shared their second single, “Sinner,” as well as a video of them performing the song live. “Sinner” again made our Songs of the Week list. “My Lady of Mercy” was the band’s third single, again shared via a music video and again one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, the band shared its fourth single, “On Your Side,” via a music video. “On Your Side” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another new song from it, “Caesar on a TV Screen,” via a music video. “Caesar on a TV Screen” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our May 2023 interview with The Last Dinner Party, which was likely the band’s first ever interview with an American publication.

The Last Dinner Party had already performed sets ahead of Nick Cave and The Rolling Stones before even releasing a debut single.

The Last Dinner Party Tour Dates:

North American Headline Dates:

19th March – Lunario, Mexico City

21st March – Scoot Inn, Austin SOLD OUT

22nd March – The Studio at The Factory, Dallas

24th March – Royale, Boston SOLD OUT

26th March – Webster Hall, New York- SOLD OUT

27th March – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn- SOLD OUT

29th March – Studio TD, Montreal- *new venue upgraded to MTELUS

30th March – The Concert Hall, Toronto- *new venue upgraded to

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

31st March – The Majestic Theatre, Detroit

2nd April – Newport Music Hall, Columbus

4th April – First Avenue, Minneapolis

5th April – Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee

9th April – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland

10th April – Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver SOLD OUT

11th April – The Showbox, Seattle- *new venue upgraded to Showbox Sodo

13th April – Coachella Festival, Indio

14th April – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix SOLD OUT

16th April – Bimbo’s 365 Club, San Francisco SOLD OUT

20th April – Coachella Festival, Indio

31st July – The Truman, Kansas City

2nd August – Hinterland Music Festival, Saint Charles, IA

6th August – Gothic Theatre, Englewood

7th August – The Complex, Salt Lake City

UK In-Store/Out Store Dates:

2nd February – Pyyzm, Kington (in association with Banquet Records)

3rd February – Rough Trade East, London (afternoon show)

3rd February - Rough Trade East, London (evening show)

5th February – Resident Records, Brighton

6th February – HMV, Manchester

7th February – HMV Vault, Birmingham

8th February – Rough Trade, Bristol

11th February – Brudenell Social Club, Bristol (in association with Crash Records)



European Tour:

16th February – Gretchen, Berlin

17th February – LUXOR, Cologne

19th February – Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam

20th February – La Maroquinerie, Paris

21st February – La Botanique, Brussels

23rd February – Mascotte Club, Zürich

25th February – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan

26th February – Grelle Forelle, Vienna

29th May – 2nd June – Primavera Sound, Barcelona

6th June – 8th June – Primavera Sound, Porto

22nd June – Hurricane Festival, ScheeBel

23rd June – Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck

5th July – 7th July – Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk

6th July – Rock Werchter, Rotselaar

