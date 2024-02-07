News

The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album, Share New Song “They Don’t Know How to Fall in Place” A Dream is All We Know Due Out May 3 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Stephanie Pia



The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) have officially announced a new album, A Dream is All We Know, and shared a new song from it, “They Don’t Know How to Fall in Place,” via a music video. A Dream is All We Know is due out May 3 via Captured Tracks. Ambar Navarro directed the video for the new single. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

A Dream is All We Know includes “My Golden Years,” a new song they shared in January via a music video. Last week, the band performed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which is when they first announced the new album. Watch the performance below.

A Dream is All We Know is the quick follow-up tp Everything Harmony, which came out last May via Captured Tracks and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2023.

The D’Addario brothers mixed and mastered the album themselves, recording it on period-specific equipment.

The band previously released 2020’s Songs For the General Public (read our review of it here), 2018’s concept musical Go to School, and their 2016-released debut album, Do Hollywood.

Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.

A Dream is All We Know Tracklist:

1. My Golden Years

2. They Don’t Know How to Fall in Place

3. Church Bells

4. A Dream is All I Know

5. Sweet Vibration

6. In the Eyes of the Girl

7. If You And I Are Not Wise

8. How Can I Love Her More

9. Ember Days

10. Peppermint Roses

11. I Should’ve Known Right From the Start

12. Rock On (Over and Over)

