The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Any Time of Day” Everything Harmony Due Out May 5 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Stephanie Pia



The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) have announced a new album, Everything Harmony, and shared a new song, “Any Time of Day,” via a music video. Everything Harmony is due out May 5 via Captured Tracks (their first album for the label). Check out the “Any Time of Day” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Lemon Twigs collectively had this to say about “Any Time of Day” in a press release: “We were hired to write material and act in an interactive TV show about an imaginary ’70s brother band. We wrote a bunch of KISS type songs for the soundtrack plus this one. This one wasn’t quite right for the show, so we held it back. For a month in 2019, we filmed all 8 episodes. In the fallout of a high profile lawsuit taken by the company against Quibi, the show was shelved and remains on someone’s hard drive if not completely erased to save space. The song’s about the cyclical nature of life. Everything goes on and on. Out with the old, in with the new!”

Ambar Navarro directed the video for “Any Time of Day” and says it was “heavily inspired by ’60s television live performances and focusing on the minimal set pieces, referencing The Carpenters, Tom Petty, and especially The Monkees’ TV Show and absurd/surreal comedy of that era.”

Everything Harmony features “Corner of My Eye,” a new song the band shared in January via a music video.

The band’s last album, Songs For the General Public, was released in 2020 via 4AD (read our review of it here). Songs For the General Public was the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s concept musical, Go to School and their 2016-released debut album, Do Hollywood, both also on 4AD.

Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.

Everything Harmony Tracklist:

01 When Winter Comes Around

02 In My Head

03 Corner of My Eye

04 Any Time of Day

05 What You Were Doing

06 I Don’t Belong to Me

07 Every Day Is the Worst Day of My Life

08 What Happens to a Heart

09 Still It’s Not Enough

10 Born to Be Lonely

11 Ghost Run Free

12 Everything Harmony

13 New to Me

The Lemon Twigs Tour Dates:

April 18 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West,

April 19 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

April 21 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co

April 22 – Austin, TX – 3Ten ACL Live

April 25 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

April 27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

April 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

April 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

May 1 – Portland, OR – Holocene

May 2 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

May 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

May 6 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

May 7 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

May 9—Toronto, ON – Great Hall

May 10 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB

May 12 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

May 13 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 20 - Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival @ Paradiso

May 21 – Lille, FR – Le Grand Mix

May 23 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

May 24 – Nancy, FR – L’Autre Canal

May 25 – Paris, FR – La Trianon

May 27 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

May 28 – Bristol, UK – SWX

May 29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

May 31 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

June 1 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

