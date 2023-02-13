The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Any Time of Day”
Everything Harmony Due Out May 5 via Captured Tracks
Feb 13, 2023
Photography by Stephanie Pia
The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) have announced a new album, Everything Harmony, and shared a new song, “Any Time of Day,” via a music video. Everything Harmony is due out May 5 via Captured Tracks (their first album for the label). Check out the “Any Time of Day” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The Lemon Twigs collectively had this to say about “Any Time of Day” in a press release: “We were hired to write material and act in an interactive TV show about an imaginary ’70s brother band. We wrote a bunch of KISS type songs for the soundtrack plus this one. This one wasn’t quite right for the show, so we held it back. For a month in 2019, we filmed all 8 episodes. In the fallout of a high profile lawsuit taken by the company against Quibi, the show was shelved and remains on someone’s hard drive if not completely erased to save space. The song’s about the cyclical nature of life. Everything goes on and on. Out with the old, in with the new!”
Ambar Navarro directed the video for “Any Time of Day” and says it was “heavily inspired by ’60s television live performances and focusing on the minimal set pieces, referencing The Carpenters, Tom Petty, and especially The Monkees’ TV Show and absurd/surreal comedy of that era.”
Everything Harmony features “Corner of My Eye,” a new song the band shared in January via a music video.
The band’s last album, Songs For the General Public, was released in 2020 via 4AD (read our review of it here). Songs For the General Public was the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s concept musical, Go to School and their 2016-released debut album, Do Hollywood, both also on 4AD.
Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.
Everything Harmony Tracklist:
01 When Winter Comes Around
02 In My Head
03 Corner of My Eye
04 Any Time of Day
05 What You Were Doing
06 I Don’t Belong to Me
07 Every Day Is the Worst Day of My Life
08 What Happens to a Heart
09 Still It’s Not Enough
10 Born to Be Lonely
11 Ghost Run Free
12 Everything Harmony
13 New to Me
The Lemon Twigs Tour Dates:
April 18 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West,
April 19 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
April 21 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co
April 22 – Austin, TX – 3Ten ACL Live
April 25 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
April 27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
April 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
April 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
May 1 – Portland, OR – Holocene
May 2 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s
May 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
May 6 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village
May 7 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village
May 9—Toronto, ON – Great Hall
May 10 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB
May 12 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
May 13 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
May 20 - Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival @ Paradiso
May 21 – Lille, FR – Le Grand Mix
May 23 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club
May 24 – Nancy, FR – L’Autre Canal
May 25 – Paris, FR – La Trianon
May 27 – Brighton, UK – Chalk
May 28 – Bristol, UK – SWX
May 29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
May 31 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall
June 1 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #70
Nov 18, 2022 Issue #70 - My Favorite Movie (Sharon Van Etten and Ezra Furman)
Most Recent
- Premiere: Secret Machines Share New Single “The Finalizer” (News) —
- Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates (News) — Garbage, Noel Gallagher, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Metric
- The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Any Time of Day” (News) — The Lemon Twigs
- Premiere: Free Range Share New Track “Forgotten” (News) — Free Range
- Bright Eyes Announce New Spring 2023 Tour Dates (News) — Bright Eyes, Conor Oberst, Cursive
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.