The Lemon Twigs Share New Song “A Dream is All I Know” and Announce Tour Dates A Dream is All We Know Due Out May 3 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Stephanie Pia



The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) are releasing a new album, A Dream is All We Know, on May 3 via Captured Tracks. Now they have shared another song from it, almost title track “A Dream is All I Know,” and announced some new tour dates. Watch the song’s video below, followed by the tour dates.

Brian had this to say about the track in a press release: “This song is about impermanence and the dreamlike nature of our day to day lives. It was written when I was feeling a strong sense of unreality in my kitchen. Unfortunately, ‘Unreality In My Kitchen’ didn’t have much of a ring to it so we had to go with ‘A Dream is All I Know’ as the title.”

A Dream is All We Know includes “My Golden Years,” a new song they shared in January via a music video. The band performed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which is when they first announced the new album. Watch the performance below. Then the band shared the album’s second single, “They Don’t Know How to Fall in Place,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

A Dream is All We Know is the quick follow-up to Everything Harmony, which came out last May via Captured Tracks and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2023.

The D’Addario brothers mixed and mastered the album themselves, recording it on period-specific equipment.

The band previously released 2020’s Songs For the General Public (read our review of it here), 2018’s concept musical Go to School, and their 2016-released debut album, Do Hollywood.

Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.

The Lemon Twigs Tour Dates:

April 25 - TV Eye - Brooklyn, NY

May 2 - TV Eye - Brooklyn, NY

May 4 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

May 5 - The Southern Cafe and Music Hall - Charlottesville, VA

May 7 - King - Raleigh, NC

May 9 - The Pour House - Charleston, SC

May 10 - Tuffys Music Box - Sanford, FL

May 11 - Heartwood Soundstage - Gainesville, FL

May 12 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL

May 14 - 40 Watt - Athens, GA

May 15 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

May 17 - The Burf - Lexington, KY

May 18 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH

May 25 - CCVF - Guimarães, Portugal

May 26 - LAV - Lisbon, Portugal

May 28 - Sala Copérnico - Madrid, Spain (SOLD OUT)

May 29 - Kafe Antzokia - Bilbao, Spain

May 30 - Sala Oasis - Zaragoza, Spain

June 1 - Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona, Spain

August 29 - September 1 - End of the Road Festival - Salisbury, UK

