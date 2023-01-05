News

The Lemon Twigs Share Video for New Song “Corner of My Eye” The Band’s First Single for New Label Captured Tracks

Photography by Eva Chambers



The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) have shared a new song, “Corner of My Eye,” via a video for it. It’s the duo’s first single for their new label, Captured Tracks (previously they were on 4AD). Brian D’Addario co-directed the video with Hilla Eden. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band collectively had this to say about the new song in a press release: “We recorded this track winter of 2021 in our old rehearsal studio in Midtown, NYC. Apart from the vibraphone, the instrumental track was recorded live with Andres Valbuena on drums and Daryl Johns on upright bass. We laid down the vocals late that night once the traffic outside had died down. We’ve had the song for a while now, so we’re excited to share it with fans who may have heard it live over the years!”

The band’s last album, Songs For the General Public, was released in 2020 via 4AD (read our review of it here). Songs For the General Public was the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s concept musical, Go to School and their 2016-released debut album, Do Hollywood, both also on 4AD.

Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.

The Lemon Twigs Tour Dates:

3/9 - Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA

3/10 - The Southgate House Revival: Sanctuary - Newport, KY

3/11 - Off Broadway - St Louis, MO

3/12 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

3/13 - 3/16 - SXSW

3/17 - Toulouse Theatre - New Orleans, LA

3/18 - The Nick - Birmingham, AL

3/19 - Visulite Theatre - Charlotte, NC

3/20 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

