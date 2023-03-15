The Lemon Twigs Share Video for New Song “In My Head”
Everything Harmony Due Out May 5 via Captured Tracks
Mar 15, 2023
Photography by Eva Chambers
The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) are releasing a new album, Everything Harmony, on May 5 via Captured Tracks (their first album for the label). Now they have shared its third single, “In My Head,” via a music video. The Lemon Twigs directed the video with Paul D. Millar. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some dates opening for The Killers.
The Lemon Twigs collectively had this to say about “In My Head” in a press release: “The song’s about the disconnect between your inner and perceived self. The music video was shot mostly at Fort Tilden Beach and juxtaposes the fun in the sun energy of the track with inclement weather and neuroscience.”
Everything Harmony features “Corner of My Eye,” a new song the band shared in January via a music video. When the album was announced in February, they shared its second single, “Any Time of Day,” via a music video. “Any Time of Day” was one of our Songs of the Week.
The band’s last album, Songs For the General Public, was released in 2020 via 4AD (read our review of it here). Songs For the General Public was the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s concept musical, Go to School and their 2016-released debut album, Do Hollywood, both also on 4AD.
Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.
<iframe width=“560” height=“315” src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/D5XGx5bWttc” title=“YouTube video player” frameborder=“0” allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe><p> </p>
The Lemon Twigs Tour Dates:
March 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena* SOLD OUT
March 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena* SOLD OUT
March 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center* SOLD OUT
March 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*
March 22 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena* SOLD OUT
March 24 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casinos & Resorts* SOLD OUT
March 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center* SOLD OUT
March 26 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre
March 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Nick
April 16 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre
April 17 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
April 18 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
April 19 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
April 21 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co
April 22 – Austin, TX – 3Ten ACL Live
April 25 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
April 27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
April 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour SOLD OUT
April 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
May 1 – Portland, OR – Holocene
May 2 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s
May 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
May 6 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village
May 7 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village
May 9 — Toronto, ON – Great Hall
May 10 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB
May 12 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
May 13 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
May 19-20 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival @ Paradiso
May 21 – Lille, FR – Le Grand Mix
May 23 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club
May 24 – Nancy, FR – L’Autre Canal
May 25 – Paris, FR – La Trianon
May 27 – Brighton, UK – Chalk
May 28 – Bristol, UK – SWX
May 29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
May 31 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall
June 1 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
*w/ The Killers
