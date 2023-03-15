News

The Lemon Twigs Share Video for New Song “In My Head” Everything Harmony Due Out May 5 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Eva Chambers



The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) are releasing a new album, Everything Harmony, on May 5 via Captured Tracks (their first album for the label). Now they have shared its third single, “In My Head,” via a music video. The Lemon Twigs directed the video with Paul D. Millar. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates, including some dates opening for The Killers.

The Lemon Twigs collectively had this to say about “In My Head” in a press release: “The song’s about the disconnect between your inner and perceived self. The music video was shot mostly at Fort Tilden Beach and juxtaposes the fun in the sun energy of the track with inclement weather and neuroscience.”

Everything Harmony features “Corner of My Eye,” a new song the band shared in January via a music video. When the album was announced in February, they shared its second single, “Any Time of Day,” via a music video. “Any Time of Day” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The band’s last album, Songs For the General Public, was released in 2020 via 4AD (read our review of it here). Songs For the General Public was the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s concept musical, Go to School and their 2016-released debut album, Do Hollywood, both also on 4AD.

Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.

<iframe width=“560” height=“315” src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/D5XGx5bWttc” title=“YouTube video player” frameborder=“0” allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe><p> </p>

The Lemon Twigs Tour Dates:

March 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena* SOLD OUT

March 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena* SOLD OUT

March 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center* SOLD OUT

March 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*

March 22 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena* SOLD OUT

March 24 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casinos & Resorts* SOLD OUT

March 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center* SOLD OUT

March 26 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

March 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Nick

April 16 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre

April 17 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

April 18 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

April 19 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

April 21 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co

April 22 – Austin, TX – 3Ten ACL Live

April 25 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

April 27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

April 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour SOLD OUT

April 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

May 1 – Portland, OR – Holocene

May 2 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

May 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

May 6 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

May 7 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

May 9 — Toronto, ON – Great Hall

May 10 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz PDB

May 12 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

May 13 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

May 19-20 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Festival @ Paradiso

May 21 – Lille, FR – Le Grand Mix

May 23 – Berlin, DE – Frannz Club

May 24 – Nancy, FR – L’Autre Canal

May 25 – Paris, FR – La Trianon

May 27 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

May 28 – Bristol, UK – SWX

May 29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

May 31 – Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

June 1 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

*w/ The Killers

