News

All





The Lemon Twigs Share Video for New Song “My Golden Years” Everything Harmony Out Now via Captured Tracks

Photography by Stephanie Pia



The Lemon Twigs (aka brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario) have shared a new song, “My Golden Years,” via a music video. It’s the first new single since their most recent album, Everything Harmony, which came out last May via Captured Tracks and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2023. Ambar Navarro directed the video. Watch it below.

In a press release, The Lemon Twigs collectively say that “My Golden Years is about “making every minute count and living up to your potential…in that sense I think that people like Mark Ruffalo or people who hike might like the song. Or it could be good while you’re working out.”

Director Ambar Navarro adds: The ‘My Golden Years’ video is about looking back at the good old days, and the highs and lows of trying to make it as a band. We wanted to incorporate situations like being broke and getting kicked out while being playful and humorous about it. When you’re trying to make it as an artist there’s this vulnerability of putting yourself out to constant rejection that can be tough, but the band finds their full peace and freedom in performing in an open field.”

Everything Harmony featured “Corner of My Eye,” a new song the band shared in January via a music video. When the album was announced in February, they shared its second single, “Any Time of Day,” via a music video. “Any Time of Day” was one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s third single was “In My Head,” also shared via a music video.

The band’s previous album, Songs For the General Public, was released in 2020 via 4AD (read our review of it here). Songs For the General Public was the band’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s concept musical, Go to School and their 2016-released debut album, Do Hollywood, both also on 4AD.

Read our 2016 interview with The Lemon Twigs in our Pleased to Meet You section.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.