The Linda Lindas Share New Song “Too Many Things” New Single Out Now via Epitaph

Photography by Jessie Cowan



L.A.-based punk band The Linda Lindas have shared a new song, “Too Many Things.” The single is out now via Epitaph, ahead of their performance at Coachella this weekend and next. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the U.S. as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico. After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time—the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment. In the midst of all this, we hope you have space for ‘Too Many Things’ and are ready for more music, shows, and announcements coming soon!”

The Linda Lindas released their debut album, Growing Up, back in April 2022 via Epitaph (stream it here). It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2022.

Read our interview with the band on Growing Up.

Last November the band shared the new holiday track, “Groovy Xmas.”

The Linda Lindas consists of four teenaged family members and friends: sisters Mila de la Garza (drummer, 12) and Lucia de la Garza (guitar, 14), cousin Eloise Wong (bass, 14), and family friend Bela Salazar (guitar, 18). They initially started as a New Wave covers band at Girlschool LA in 2018, with the help of Kristin Kontrol (aka Kristin Gundred of Dum Dum Girls). Then they developed their own sound and original songs, inspired by riot grrrl and punk, and self-released their debut EP. A video of their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” for the Los Angeles Public Library in May 2021 went viral, setting the stage for their debut album.

Upon announcement of Growing Up in February 2022, the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in March they shared another single from the album, “Talking to Myself.” Then they were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they gave a spirited performance of the album’s “Oh!” (with drummer Mila de la Garza being only 11 at the time, that made her the youngest musical performer ever on The Tonight Show). Then they shared a cover of The Go-Go’s “Tonite.”

The Linda Lindas Tour Dates:

4/13 - Pomona, CA @The Glass House

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre (w/ Blondie)

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe

5/27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

5/28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

7/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

7/8 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

7/9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

7/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

7/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

7/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

7/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

7/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

7/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

7/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

8/3 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

* w/ Paramore

