The Linda Lindas Share Video for New Holiday Song “Groovy Xmas” Growing Up Out Now via Epitaph

Photography by Alice Baxley



L.A.-based teenage punk band The Linda Lindas have shared a new holiday song, “Groovy Xmas,” via a fun video for the single. Ryan Baxley directed, shot, and edited the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Linda Lindas had this to say in a press release: “There are so many cool Christmas songs that we love to dance to, and a lot of them are by our favorite punk bands: Alice Bag, Red Kross, Shonen Knife… We were inspired by them to write our own carol that you can add to your jolly playlist and enjoy at holiday gatherings! Please sing along and share: and we hope you have a very Groovy Xmas and an awesome new year!”

The Linda Lindas released their debut album, Growing Up, back in April via Epitaph (stream it here).

Read our interview with the band on Growing Up.

The Linda Lindas consists of four teenaged family members and friends: sisters Mila de la Garza (drummer, 11) and Lucia de la Garza (guitar, 14), cousin Eloise Wong (bass, 13), and family friend Bela Salazar (guitar, 17). They initially started as a New Wave covers band at Girlschool LA in 2018, with the help of Kristin Kontrol (aka Kristin Gundred of Dum Dum Girls). Then they developed their own sound and original songs, inspired by riot grrrl and punk, and self-released their debut EP. A video of their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” for the Los Angeles Public Library in May 2021 went viral, setting the stage for their debut album.

Upon announcement of the album in February, the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then in March they shared another single from the album, “Talking to Myself.” Then they were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they gave a spirited performance of the album’s “Oh!” (with drummer Mila de la Garza being only 11, that made her the youngest musical performer ever on The Tonight Show). Then they shared a cover of The Go-Go’s “Tonite.”

The Linda Lindas Tour Dates:

11/20 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda (SOLD OUT)

5/27 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

7/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

7/8 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

7/9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

7/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

7/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

7/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

7/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

7/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

7/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

7/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *



* w/ Paramore

