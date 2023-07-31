News

The Linda Lindas Share Video For New Song “Resolution/Revolution” On Tour with Paramore

Photography by Jessie Cowan



L.A-based punk band The Linda Lindas have shared a video for their new song, “Resolution/Revolution.” This song follows the release of their song “Too Many Things,” earlier this summer. The band are also currently on tour opening for Paramore and they’ll play Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 5. Check out the video for “Resolution/Revolution” below, followed by the upcoming tour dates.

Of “Resolution/Revolution,” the band say in a press release: “Bela had been rocking out to a lot of Pantera and Judas Priest when we started writing ‘Resolution/Revolution.’ She came in with a riff and as we worked together, it morphed into a composition about making small dents in big problems to make a difference in the long run. We’ve been playing the song live for a few weeks now, are excited to release it as a single, and hope it gives you a boost! And check out the lyric video, too, art directed by Bela, edited by Eloise, and featuring clips that all of us shot on our phones over the last few months. We hope you have as much fun rocking out to it as we had making it!”

The Linda Linda’s debut album Growing Up was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list.

Check out our 2022 interview with the band here.

The Linda Lindas Tour Dates:

8/1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

8/2 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

8/5 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/7 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA*

8/9 – Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA*

8/10 – Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR*

8/13 – Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT*

10/3 – Pepsi Center WTC Mexico City, MX#

10/4 – Pepsi Center WTC Mexico City MX#

# w/ The Yeah Yeah Yeah’s

* w/ Paramore

