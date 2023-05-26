News

The Mary Onettes Share Two New Songs “Forever Before Love” and “Future Grief” (Feat. Agnes Aldén) Double Single Out Now on Welfare Sounds





Sweden’s The Mary Onettes have shared two new songs, “Forever Before Love” and “Future Grief.” The double single is out now on Welfare Sounds. Listen to both songs below.

The band features brothers Philip Ekström (vocals, guitar) and Henrik Ekström (bass), alongside Petter Agurén (guitar) and Simon Fransson (drums).

Philip Ekström had this to say about “Forever Before Love” in a press release: “‘‘Forever Before Love’ is about finding the way back to yourself after a very long relationship. The process of trying to connect with the person you were before that.”

“Future Grief” features Agnes Aldén, a close friend of the Ekström brothers. Philip explains: “This track has been around for quite some time. We recorded the vocals with Agnes in 2016 and we have been waiting eagerly to share this one. Agnes wrote the lyrics for the verse and I wrote the words for the choruses, which gives the story a nice two angel perspective.”

Earlier this year, the band released the single “Easy Hands.” In 2022 The Mary Onettes released the What I Feel in Some Places EP. Its title track was one of our Songs of the Week.

In 2018, the band shared the single “Cola Falls,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The band’s last full-length album was 2014’s Portico:.

