The Men Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Hard Livin’” New York City Due Out February 3, 2023 via Fuzz Club

Photography by Ryan Marino



The Men have announced the release of a new album, New York City, which will be out on February 3, 2023 via Fuzz Club. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Hard Livin’.” View the video below.

In a press release, the band’s Nick Chiericozzi states: “‘Hard Livin’’ is a song trying to find a way to adjust between requesting Godly intervention and reconciling the fact that we are largely alone. ‘Hard Livin’’ is livin’ hard. It’s something people go through and that in fact, besides our beginnings and endings, might be our single most shared experience.

“The New York City album was revised, reorganized and shaped until it became clear that things fall into place like the hammer driving the nail or the scythe’s swipe through the tall grass.

“These songs became the blood of the band as the band could only exist for and of these songs. There was no place else to hang their hats. Without making this record, the group would not exist, so there really wasn’t another option. NYC is fluid. It means a lot of different things to all kinds of people. We present the record in that spirit.”

