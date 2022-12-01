News

The Men Share Video For New Song “God Bless The USA” New York City Due Out February 3, 2023 via Fuzz Club





The Men are releasing a new album, New York City, on February 3, 2023 via Fuzz Club. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “God Bless The USA,” via a black & white video made up of stock footage on America in the mid-20th century. Watch it below.

The band’s Nick Chiericozzi had this to say in a press release: “I woke up with this melody in my head, went into the kitchen and grabbed my guitar amidst constant infuriating headlines and a lot of Chuck Berry and Eddie Cochran. It’s not a statement on anyone or anything in particular – at the end of the day, it’s all going down in flames.”

Previously, The Men shared the album’s first single, “Hard Livin’,” via a video.

In a previous press release, Chiericozzi had this to say about the first single and the album as a whole: “‘Hard Livin’’ is a song trying to find a way to adjust between requesting Godly intervention and reconciling the fact that we are largely alone. ‘Hard Livin’’ is livin’ hard. It’s something people go through and that in fact, besides our beginnings and endings, might be our single most shared experience.

“The New York City album was revised, reorganized and shaped until it became clear that things fall into place like the hammer driving the nail or the scythe’s swipe through the tall grass.

“These songs became the blood of the band as the band could only exist for and of these songs. There was no place else to hang their hats. Without making this record, the group would not exist, so there really wasn’t another option. NYC is fluid. It means a lot of different things to all kinds of people. We present the record in that spirit.”

