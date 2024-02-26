News

All





The National and The War on Drugs Announce Joint “Zen Diagram Tour” This September and October with Support from Lucius





Two titans of dad-rock, The National and The War on Drugs, have announced a joint tour they have dubbed the “Zen Diagram Tour.” Lucius will be the opener on all but one date. The North American tour goes down this September and October. Check out all the dates below.

There’s no word on which band is headlining or if they are taking turns playing last. General tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The National released two albums in 2023, April’s First Two Pages of Frankenstein and September’s surprise-released Laugh Track. Read our review review of First Two Pages of Frankenstein here.

Read our 2018 interview with The National and read our 2017 interview with The National on Sleep Well Beast.

The War on Drugs’ last album was 2021’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Read our interview with the band about it here.

The National and The War on Drugs “Zen Diagram Tour” Dates:

Thu Sep 12 — Gilford, NH — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Fri Sep 13 — New York, NY — Forest Hills Stadium

Sat Sep 14 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

Mon Sep 16 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Tue Sep 17 — Philadelphia, PA — TD Pavilion at the Mann Center for Performing Arts

Thu Sep 19 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

Fri Sep 20 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Sat Sep 21 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Tue Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Wed Sep 25 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thu Sep 26 — Madison, WI — Breese Stevens Field

Sat Sept 28 — Englewood, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 29 — Salt Lake City, UT — Granary Live

Tue Oct 01 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Oct 02 — Vancouver, BC — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 03 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Sun Oct 06 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre

Mon Oct 07 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

Thu Oct 10 — Mexico City, MX — Palacio De Los Deportes ^



^ Without Lucius

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.