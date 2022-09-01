News

All





The National Remix NEU!’s “Im Glück” for NEU! 50th Anniversary Box Set NEU! 50! Box Set Due Out September 23 via Grönland





Krautrock legends NEU! (Michael Rother and Klaus Dinger) are releasing NEU! 50!, a 50th anniversary box set, on September 23 via Grönland. Now they have shared a remix of “Im Glück” by The National. The song was originally found on the band’s 1972-released self-titled debut and the remix is from the box set’s NEU! Tribute Album. Listen to The National’s eight-minute long remix of “Im Glück” below.

Previously a new remix of “Hallogallo,” from NEU!’s debut, remixed by Stephen Morris and Gabe Gurnsey, was shared. Then NEU! shared two more tracks from NEU! Tribute Album: “Zum Herz,” a new song by Guerilla Toss inspired by NEU!, and Fink’s cover of NEU!’s “Weissensee.” “Zum Herz” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The box set will feature the band’s debut album along with the albums NEU!, NEU! 2!, and NEU! 75, in addition to the new NEU! Tribute Album, which features reworkings by IDLES, Man Man, Mogwai, Alexis Taylor, and more.

The National recently shared a new song, “Weird Goodbyes,” a collaboration with Bon Iver.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.