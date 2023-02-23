News

The National Share New Song “New Order T-Shirt” and Are Also Selling New Order T-Shirts First Two Pages of Frankenstein Due Out April 28 via 4AD

Photography by Josh Goleman



The National are releasing a new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, on April 28 via 4AD. Now they have shared its second single, “New Order T-Shirt.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“To me the line ‘I keep what I can of you’ means something about everyone I’ve ever known or loved,” says the band’s Aaron Dessner in a press release. “There’s a simplicity to ‘New Order T-Shirt’ that reminds me of our earlier records, but with the full maturity and experience we have now. It feels like a really important song for the future of our band.”

The band have also partnered up with New Order, the iconic Manchester band, to sell a joint National/New Order T-shirt. It’s available in black and in white and features minimal design, just text.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein features Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and Sufjans Stevens. Previously the band shared First Two Pages of Frankenstein’s first single, “Tropic Morning News,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

The National’s previous album, I Am Easy to Find, came out in 2019 via 4AD. Last year the band shared a new single, “Weird Goodbyes,” which was a collaboration with Bon Iver (the project led by Justin Vernon) but is not featured on the new album.

In a previous press release, lead singer Matt Berninger said that after I Am Easy to Find he found himself in “a very dark spot where I couldn’t come up with lyrics or melodies at all. Even though we’d always been anxious whenever we were working on a record, this was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end.”

The National’s guitarist/pianist Bryce Dessner said that the band “managed to come back together and approach everything from a different angle, and because of that we arrived at what feels like a new era for the band.”

The band also features Bryce’s brother Aaron Dessner (guitar/piano/bass), as well as brothers Scott Devendorf (bass, guitar) and Bryan Devendorf (drums).

Summing up First Two Pages of Frankenstein as a whole, Aaron Dessner said: “To me the power of this record has to do with the intentionality and structure of the music meeting with a lot of accidental magic.”

The National Tour Dates:

U.S.:



May 18 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

May 19 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

May 20 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

May 21 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

May 23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

May 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

May 28 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Festival

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

June 2 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield *

June 3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield *

June 4 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park *

June 5 – Burnaby, BC, Canada – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ~

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ~

August 3 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl ~

August 7 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ~

August 8 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ~

August 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ~

August 11 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ~

August 12 – Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ~

August 15 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ~

August 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

August 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band



UK/EU:



September 21 – Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena *

September 23 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena *

September 24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena *

September 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace *

September 27 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace *

September 29 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome ^

September 30 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

October 1 – Munich, DE – Zenith ^

October 4 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center ^

October 5 – Porto, PT – Super Bock Arena ^

October 6 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno ^



Support:

*Soccer Mommy

~The Beths

^ Bartees Strange

