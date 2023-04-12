News

The National Share Video for New Song “Your Mind is Not Your Friend” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers) First Two Pages of Frankenstein Due Out April 28 via 4AD

Photography by Josh Goleman



The National are releasing a new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, on April 28 via 4AD. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Your Mind is Not Your Friend,” which features guest vocals by Phoebe Bridgers. It was shared via a music video directed by Jackson Bridgers (Phoebe’s brother) and co-starring Tom Berninger (brother of frontman Matt Berninger). Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release, Matt Berninger says the song came about after a long bout of writer’s block. “When I feel stuck, I’ll often grab a book off the shelf just to get some words in my head, and the first two pages of Frankenstein ended up triggering ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend,’” he says. “The book starts off with the narrator on a voyage near the Arctic Circle, and that image of being adrift helped me to write about feeling disconnected and lost and lacking in purpose. Once I started confronting that strange, blurry panic of not having ideas, everything began to crack open a bit.”

Bridgers’ vocals are mainly in the background on “Your Mind is Not Your Friend.” Perhaps they are more prominent on “This Isn’t Helping,” the other song on the album that features Bridgers.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein also features Taylor Swift and Sufjans Stevens. Previously the band shared First Two Pages of Frankenstein’s first single, “Tropic Morning News,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then The National shared the album’s second single, “New Order T-Shirt,” and also started selling a joint National/New Order T-shirt. “New Order T-Shirt” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its third single, “Eucalyptus,” via a music video.

The National’s previous album, I Am Easy to Find, came out in 2019 via 4AD. Last year the band shared a new single, “Weird Goodbyes,” which was a collaboration with Bon Iver (the project led by Justin Vernon) but is not featured on the new album.

In a previous press release, Matt Berninger said that after I Am Easy to Find he found himself in “a very dark spot where I couldn’t come up with lyrics or melodies at all. Even though we’d always been anxious whenever we were working on a record, this was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end.”

The National’s guitarist/pianist Bryce Dessner said that the band “managed to come back together and approach everything from a different angle, and because of that we arrived at what feels like a new era for the band.”

The band also features Bryce’s brother Aaron Dessner (guitar/piano/bass), as well as brothers Scott Devendorf (bass, guitar) and Bryan Devendorf (drums).

Summing up First Two Pages of Frankenstein as a whole, Aaron Dessner said: “To me the power of this record has to do with the intentionality and structure of the music meeting with a lot of accidental magic.”

Read our 2018 interview with The National.

Read our 2017 interview with The National on Sleep Well Beast.

The National Tour Dates:

May 18 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

May 19 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 20 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 21 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

May 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem * SOLD OUT

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

May 28 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Festival

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

June 2 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield *

June 3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield *

June 4 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park * SOLD OUT

June 5 – Burnaby, BC, Canada – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

August 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ~ SOLD OUT

August 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia ~

August 3 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl ~

August 5 – Montreal, PQ – Osheaga Festival

August 7 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ~ SOLD OUT

August 8 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ~ SOLD OUT

August 9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ~

August 11 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ~ SOLD OUT

August 12 – Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ~

August 15 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ~

August 16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

August 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden with very special guest Patti Smith and her band

August 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage with very special guest Patti Smith and her band and U.S. Girls

September 21 – Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena *

September 23 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena *

September 24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena *

September 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace * SOLD OUT

September 27 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace *

September 29 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome ^ SOLD OUT

September 30 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle ^

October 1 – Munich, DE – Zenith ^

October 4 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center ^

October 5 – Porto, PT – Super Bock Arena ^

October 6 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno ^



Support:

*Soccer Mommy

~The Beths

^ Bartees Strange

