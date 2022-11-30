 The Natural Lines Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share Video for New Single “Monotony” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 30th, 2022  
The Natural Lines Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share Video for New Single “Monotony”

The Natural Lines Due Out March 24, 2023 via Bella Union

Nov 30, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jesse Dufault
The Natural Lines have announced the release of their self-titled debut album, which will be out on March 24, 2023 via Bella Union. They have also shared a video for the new single “Monotony,” featuring Nikki Glaser. View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Band frontman Matt Pond states in a press release: “Over the last few years, I’ve tried to focus on my breathing—to try and be a better singer, to try and be a better person. But it’s hard to sit still and slow down when the world seems so unruly. ‘Monotony’ is an anthem about the daily tightrope—searching for the right path between passion and apathy. All the while, I’ve been working with Nikki Glaser. Her fearlessness is contagious. Since she never hesitates to tell me what she really thinks, I thought it made perfect sense for Nikki to portray my therapist in the video.”

The Natural Lines Tracklist:

1. Monotony
2. No More Tragedies
3. HELP
4. Alex Bell
5. My Answer
6. Spontaneous Skylights 1
7. A Scene That Will Never Die
8. Person Of Interest
9. Don’t Come Down
10. Artificial Moonlight
11. Mahwah

