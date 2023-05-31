The Natvral Announces New Album, Shares First Single, “Lucifer’s Glory”

News

The Natvral, solo project of Kip Berman, the former singer/songwriter of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, has announced a new album, Summer of No Light, and shared its first single, “Lucifer’s Glory.” Summer of No Light is set to be out September 1 via Dirty Bingo. Listen to “Lucifer’s Glory” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Summer of No Light draws inspiration from “the climate crisis of 1816, the climate crisis of now, and the climate crisis of the heart” according to Berman in a press release. This LP came to fruition during the earlier days of lockdown. Berman pushed mental boundaries during those long monotonous days, composing songs within the confinement of his basement. “I let my mind wander to the places where I could no longer go,” he says in the same press release. “The routines of domesticity were often unwelcome. I was isolated, but not alone.”

Berman found solace in the influences of other artists employing escapist themes, such as literary figure Mary Shelley. Comparing the current climate crisis to the volcanic eruption that she endured during the summer of 1816, to now, he empathizes with relying on your craft for mental peace of mind. “I found the idea of these people sustaining themselves through art, both familiar and foreign,” he says.

Berman breaks free of this shackle of docility in his music, as “Lucifer’s Glory”, features a heavy guitar, full throated lyrics, and a loud chorus. Summer of No Light, which was heavily influenced by the music of Silver Jews, Neil Young, Karen Dalton, Leonard Cohen, and Ezra Furman, was recorded mostly live in one week with collaborator Andy Savours.

“I just want to pick up my guitar and sing,” Berman says.

Berman’s last full-length album was 2021’s Tethers, with two singles “The Ballad of Easy Rider” and “A Portrait of Sylvie Vartan” being released since then.

Read our 2021 with The Natvral on Tethers.

Summer of No Light Tracklist:

1. Lucifer’s Glory

2. Carolina

3. Summer of Hell

4. The Stillness

5. A Glass of Laughter

6. Stephanie Don’t Live Here Anymore

7. Your Temperate Ways

8. Wait for Me

9. Wintergreen

