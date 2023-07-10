 The Natvral Shares Video For New Song “A Glass of Laughter” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, July 10th, 2023  
The Natvral Shares Video For New Song “A Glass of Laughter”

Summer of No Light Due Out September 1 via Dirty Bingo

Jul 10, 2023 By Kat Ramkumar
The Natvral (aka Kip Berman, former frontman of The Pains of Being Pure at Heart) has shared a video for new song “A Glass of Laugher,” which is the latest release from his upcoming album Summer of No Light. This LP is due out September 1 via Dirty Bingo. Check out the video below.

“A Glass of Laughter” captures the allure and limits of a lover who, “could not buy you winter gloves, but always took your hand.” Of the song, Berman says in a press release: “In love, there are times after the good times—when sweet nothings give way to sour somethings, and what once passed for charming is viewed in a less forgiving light. Noble poverty may reveal itself as mere privation. The impulsive gestures of youth are now recast as irresponsibility.

“But let’s raise a glass, shall we—not to drown these sorrows, but to throw ‘em a lifeline. Heraclitus might’ve been right about the river. But it need not be a meditation on corruption or irretrievable loss. Time changes us, and not always for the worse. What was once can’t be again, or at least not exactly. But maybe it can be something else worth our time, a new good time waiting for us on the other side. Here’s to finding out.”

Summer of No Light, which was heavily influenced by the music of Silver Jews, Neil Young, Karen Dalton, Leonard Cohen, and Ezra Furman, was recorded mostly live in one week with collaborator Andy Savours.

Berman previously shared “Lucifer’s Glory” which is also featured on Summer on No Light.

Read our 2021 interview with The Natvral on Tethers.

