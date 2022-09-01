News

The Orielles Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “BEAM/S” Tableau Due Out October 7 via Heavenly

Photography by Neelam Khan Vela



The Orielles have announced the release of a new studio album, Tableau, which will be out on October 7 via Heavenly. They have also shared a video for a new single from the album, “BEAM/S.” View the self-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, the band’s Esme Hand-Halford elaborates on the new single: “This is a song that has traveled, grown and adapted with us through all of the seasons. This is why the lyrics kind of reflect that, the song reflects the changing of conditions. The warping of time, memories and relationships that you foster along the way. The original track was jammed at practice, Henry would bring his recording gear and it came about in quite an off the cuff way. I can’t remember how we really began jamming that. We further developed it whilst jamming at Eve Studios. We added distortion pedals and made it really big, but then going into the studio months later, maybe a year or more, we pared it back slightly. The majority of the song is just us in a room, a big room at that, which did the track a lot of justice. We wrote a visual score inspired by Wadada Leo Smith for this one, and then in the later half you hear the group percussion which is the final fallout of the song, and has nods to Afrobeat, where the majority of the song is taking this slowcore, emo feel to it. The track was originally titled ‘Brian Emo.’”

Tableau was produced by the band alongside Joel Anthony Patchett (King Krule, Tim Burgess).

Tableau Tracklist:

1. Chromo I

2. Chromo II

3. Airtight

4. The Instrument

5. Improvisation 001

6. Television

7. Some Day Later

8. Darkened Corners

9. Honfleur Remembered

10. Beam/s

11. To Offer, To Erase

12. The Room

13. By Its Light

14. Transmission

15. Drawn And Defined

16. Stones

