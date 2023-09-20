News

All





The Polyphonic Spree Announce New Album, Share New Song “Galloping Seas” Salvage Enterprise Due Out November 17 via Good Records Recordings





The Polyphonic Spree have officially announced a new album, Salvage Enterprise, and shared its first single, “Galloping Seas.” Salvage Enterprise is the band’s first album of original songs in nine years and is due out November 17 via Good Records Recordings. Check out “Galloping Seas” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Salvage Enterprise follows 2021’s covers album, Afflatus, and 2014’s Psychphonic, their last album of original songs.

The band is led by Tim DeLaughter, who had this to say about “Galloping Seas” in a press release: “We’re all galloping through rough waters. I tried to describe the process as well as I could and encourage people to keep their heads above the storm and the waves. Ride it out. It’s going to be okay. It starts off very calm and introspective, and you can envision where it’s going.”

DeLaughter describes Salvage Enterprise as a “rising-from-the-ashes record” and had this to say about the album’s sound: “There’s an acoustic current running through the whole body of work, and we tried to embrace it as a thread. It has a lot of space to contemplate what we’re going through. I was very specific on instrumentation. I knew I wanted a cross between a Percy Faith and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young record. With the ability of The Spree to have crescendos, peaks, valleys, we were able to add depth and texture to the classic harmonies and rich folk music.”



Of the album’s lyrics, DeLaughter says: “Across all of the music I’ve done, lyrically there’s a sense of desperation and a moment of convincing myself I’m going to make it through regardless of how the music dresses up. On this one, I struggled with the amount of vulnerability I was experiencing and was willing to share both musically and lyrically, but ultimately decided to let it play out. Now that it’s done, I’m happy with the dance between the two.”

Salvage Enterprise Tracklist:

1. Galloping Seas (Section 44)

2. Wishful, Brave, And True (Section 45)

3. Give Me Everything (Section 46)

4. Got Down To The Soul (Section 47)

5. Shadows On The Hillside (Section 48)

6. Hop Off The Fence (Section 49)

7. Open The Shores (Section 50)

8. Winds Of Summer (Section 51)

9. Morning Sun, I Built The Stairs (Section 52)

The Polyphonic Spree Tour Dates:

10/1 - Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio (Outdoors) - Denton, TX

11/22 - Granada Theater Dallas, TX (Album Release Show)

12/3 - Haute Spot - Austin, TX

12/15 - 20th Annual Holiday Extravaganza Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

12/16 - 20th - Annual Holiday Extravaganza Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.