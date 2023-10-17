News

The Polyphonic Spree Share New Song “Shadows on the Hillside (Section 48)” Salvage Enterprise Due Out November 17 via Good Records Recordings





The Polyphonic Spree are releasing a new album, Salvage Enterprise, on November 17 via Good Records Recordings. Now they have shared another new song from it, “Shadows on the Hillside (Section 48).” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously The Polyphonic Spree shared the album’s first single, “Galloping Seas (Section 44),” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Salvage Enterprise follows 2021’s covers album, Afflatus, and 2014’s Psychphonic, their last album of original songs.

DeLaughter describes Salvage Enterprise as a “rising-from-the-ashes record” and had this to say about the album’s sound: “There’s an acoustic current running through the whole body of work, and we tried to embrace it as a thread. It has a lot of space to contemplate what we’re going through. I was very specific on instrumentation. I knew I wanted a cross between a Percy Faith and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young record. With the ability of The Spree to have crescendos, peaks, valleys, we were able to add depth and texture to the classic harmonies and rich folk music.”



Of the album’s lyrics, DeLaughter says: “Across all of the music I’ve done, lyrically there’s a sense of desperation and a moment of convincing myself I’m going to make it through regardless of how the music dresses up. On this one, I struggled with the amount of vulnerability I was experiencing and was willing to share both musically and lyrically, but ultimately decided to let it play out. Now that it’s done, I’m happy with the dance between the two.”

The Polyphonic Spree Tour Dates:

11/22 - Granada Theater Dallas, TX (Album Release Show)

12/3 - Haute Spot - Austin, TX

12/15 - 20th Annual Holiday Extravaganza Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

12/16 - 20th - Annual Holiday Extravaganza Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

