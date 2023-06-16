News

The Pretenders Share New Song “I Think About You Daily” featuring Jonny Greenwood Relentless Due Out September 15 via Rhino

Photography by Ki Price



Rock band, The Pretenders,have shared a new song “I Think About You Daily,” featuring Jonny Greenwood which is the latest single off of their upcoming album, Relentless. The album, which was produced by David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) is due out September 15 via Rhino. The band have also announced some summer and fall tour dates alongside Guns N’ Roses. Listen to the song below followed by Relentless’ tracklist as well as upcoming tour dates.

Relentless is the band’s second studio album between The Pretenders founder Chrissie Hynde and James Walbourne (guitarist). The pair were joined by Kris Sonne (drums), Chris Hill (double bass), Dave Page (bass), and Carwyn Ellis (keyboards and guitars) for the making of this album.

Of “I Think About You Daily,” Hynde says in a press release: “I met Jonny a couple of times, and we’re obviously big fans of him because he’s done some incredible music over the years. I saw him at the Phantom Thread première where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised. He also came down to see a Valve Bone Woe show we were doing in the basement of a Pizza Express. So when we discussed the idea of getting strings on ‘I Think About You Daily,’he was the first choice. Legend!”

Featured artist Jonny Greenwood says: “It was a genuine honor to score strings for Chrissie. The arrangement wrote itself because of that voice. She’s one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording.

The Pretenders announced the release of Relentless with the album’s first single “Let The Sun Come In.”

Relentless Tracklist:

1. Losing My Sense Of Taste

2. A Love

3. Domestic Silence

4.The Copa

5. Promise Of Love

6. Merry Widow

7. Let The Sun Come In

8. Look Away

9. Your House Is On Fire

10. Just Let It Go

11. Vainglorious

12. I Think About You Daily

The Pretenders Tour Dates:

JUNE

16 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain – Azkena Festival *

17 – Kent, UK – Black Deer Festival of Americana *

27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park †

30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park †

JULY

3 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park †

5 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO †

8 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo †

11 – Weert, Netherlands - Evenemententerrein †

AUGUST

11 - Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA †

15 - Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ †

18 - PNC Park at North Shore, Pittsburgh, PA †

21 - Fenway Park, Boston, MA †

24 - Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL †

OCTOBER

1 – Dana Point, CA – OHANA Festival *

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Guns N’ Roses

