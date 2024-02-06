News

The Rhythm Method Raise a Glass To The Rat Pack with New Single “Dean Martin” Plus Details of new Album Peachy

Photography by Lewis Robinson



British duo The Rhythm Method, aka Joey Bradbury and Rowan Martin, return with a smooth and swinging tribute to the legendary crooner Dean Martin in their latest single, entitled, not unsurprisingly, “Dean Martin.”

This marks the fourth and final preview of their upcoming sophomore album, Peachy, set for release on March 8th via Moshi Moshi Records. Peachy promises a fresh sound compared to their debut, described as a “cohesive masterpiece” by the band themselves.

Recorded in a professional studio for the first time, the album was produced by Bill Ryder-Jones and features guest vocals from Aoife Power of whenyoung. The project is fueled by a desire to “live up to one’s potential” and leave no regrets behind.

“Dean Martin” playfully celebrates the Rat Pack’s coolest member, referencing his iconic Western roles.

On the new single, the duo say: “Talking about the tour life, nighttime on the great British high street. A night out in a place you don’t really know, following last orders all the way to the casino. In every UK karaoke pub, there’s always a bloke who gets up and sings some random country caper song you’ve never heard before. This is our attempt. Bill Ryder-Jones plays the slide guitar. Ennio Morricone played nothing. Yee-haw.”



