The Rolling Stones Announce New Album, Sydney Sweeney Stars in the Video for New Song “Angry” Hackney Diamonds Due Out October 20 via Geffen; Their First Album of Original Material in 18 Years

Photography by Mark Seliger



Classic rock legends The Rolling Stones have officially announced their new album, Hackney Diamonds, and shared its first single, “Angry,” via a music video starring actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, White Lotus). Hackney Diamonds is the band’s first new album of original material in 18 years, since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, and their first since the 2021 death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts (who plays on two songs). The band has been teasing the album in recent weeks and it was announced via a livestream event from London’s Hackney Empire venue hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The album is due out October 20 via Geffen. Check out “Angry” below, as well as the conversation with Jimmy Fallon (which also features Sweeney) and the album’s cover artwork.

Hackney Diamonds was recorded at various studios around the world: Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Iggy Pop, Elton John) produced the album, which was mainly recorded from December 2022 to February 2023.

The band’s core line-up is Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood. They did some recording with Watts in 2019. Steve Jordan replaced Watts on drums (Watts handpicked him before his passing) and he played on 10 songs on the album. Hackney Diamonds’ title refers to the British slang for when thiefs break a window, with the shards being like diamonds.

The music video for “Angry” features Sweeney driving around the Sunset Strip area of Los Angeles, standing up in a convertible, as various billboards featuring The Rolling Stones from different eras come to life. Francois Rousselet directed the video.

