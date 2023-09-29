News

All





The Rolling Stones Share New Song “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” (Feat. Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder) Hackney Diamonds Due Out October 20 via Geffen; Their First Album of Original Material in 18 Years

Photography by Mark Seliger



Classic rock legends The Rolling Stones are releasing a new album, Hackney Diamonds, on October 20 via Geffen. Now they have shared its second single, the seven-minute long “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” which features Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder. Listen below.

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” was recorded in various studios around the globe: Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas and written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga recorded their parts in Los Angeles, with Gaga singing and Wonder performing Fender Rhodes, Moog, and piano.

Previously The Rolling Stones shared the album’s first single, “Angry,” via a music video starring actress Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, White Lotus). Hackney Diamonds is the band’s first new album of original material in 18 years, since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, and their first since the 2021 death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts (who plays on two songs). The album was announced via a livestream event from London’s Hackney Empire venue hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Hackney Diamonds was recorded at various studios around the world: Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Iggy Pop, Elton John) produced the album, which was mainly recorded from December 2022 to February 2023.

The band’s core line-up is Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood. They did some recording with Watts in 2019. Steve Jordan replaced Watts on drums (Watts handpicked him before his passing) and he played on 10 songs on the album. Hackney Diamonds’ title refers to the British slang for when thieves break a window, with the shards being like diamonds.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.