The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song “Spellbinding” and Announce New Tour Dates ATUM Act 3 Due Out May 5; Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons to Support the Tour

Photography by Paul Elledge



The Smashing Pumpkins are releasing the final act of a three-part album, ATUM, on May 5. Now they have shared a new song from it, “Spellbinding,” and announced some The World is a Vampire tour. Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons will be the openers, depending on the date. Check out “Spellbinding” and the tour dates below.

Frontman Billy Corgan had this to say about the tour in a press release: “I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That’s what The World is a Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

ATUM is a 33-song three-act rock opera, with each act containing 11 songs. Corgan has been premiering a new song from the album on his podcast Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan. Act three will be released along with a special edition box set featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs. Previously we posted the album’s first single, “Beguiled.”

The Smashing Pumpkins The World is a Vampire Tour Dates:

07/28 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

07/30 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

08/01 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT*

08/03 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA*

08/05 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA*

08/06 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

08/07 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA*

08/09 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA*

08/10 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA*

08/11 - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino - Highland, CA**

08/13 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM^

08/15 - Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX^

08/16 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR^

08/17 – The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL^

08/19 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL^

08/20 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL^

08/22 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC^

08/24 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ^

08/25 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH^

08/30 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY^

08/31 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA^

09/02 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON^

09/03 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON^

09/06 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI^^

09/08 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN^

09/09 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN^

^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons

* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

**w/ Stone Temple Pilots

^^ w/ Interpol

