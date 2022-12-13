News

The Smile Announce Live Album The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022 Due Out Tomorrow

Photography by Marc Ducrest



The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) will be releasing a live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, tomorrow (Dec. 14). View the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

The band’s debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, came out in May via XL. It features the singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.” Upon announcement of the album in late April, they shared the album track “Free in the Knowledge,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The final pre-release single was “Thin Thing,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our review of A Light For Attracting Attention here.

The Smile At Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022 Tracklist:

1 - Pana-Vision (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

2 - Thin Thing (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

3 - The Opposite (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

4 - Speech Bubbles (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

5 - Free In The Knowledge & A Hairdryer (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

6 - The Smoke (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

7 - You Will Never Work In Television Again (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival)

