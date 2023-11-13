News

The Smile Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song and Title Track “Wall of Eyes” Wall of Eyes Due Out January 26, 2024 via XL

Photography by Frank Lebon



The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) have announced a new album, Wall of Eyes, and shared its first single, title track “Wall of Eyes,” via a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed music video. They have also announced some UK and EU tour dates. Wall of Eyes is due out January 26, 2024 via XL. Check out “Wall of Eyes” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, followed by the tour dates.

Wall of Eyes includes the eight-minute “Bending Hectic,” a new song the band shared in June that was one of our Songs of the Week (at #1). Sam Petts-Davies produced the album, which was recorded in Oxford and at Abbey Road Studios. It features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Wall of Eyes is the fairly quick follow-up to The Smile’s 2022 debut A Light For Attracting Attention, which made our top 100 Albums of 2022.

The Smile also previously released a vinyl-only EP, Europe: Live Recordings 2022.

Wall of Eyes Tracklist:

1. Wall of Eyes

2. Teleharmonic

3. Read the Room

4. Under Our Pillows

5. Friend of a Friend

6. I Quit

7. Bending Hectic

8. You Know Me!

The Smile 2024 Tour Dates:

Wed 13th March: Copenhagen - K.B. Hallen

Fri 15th March: Brussels - Forest National

Sat 16th March: Amsterdam - AFAS Live

Mon 18th March: Brighton - Brighton Centre

Tue 19th March: Manchester - O2 Apollo

Wed 20th March: Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

Fri 22nd March: Birmingham - O2 Academy

Sat 23rd March: London - Alexandra Palace

