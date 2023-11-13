The Smile Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song and Title Track “Wall of Eyes”
Wall of Eyes Due Out January 26, 2024 via XL
Nov 13, 2023
Photography by Frank Lebon
The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) have announced a new album, Wall of Eyes, and shared its first single, title track “Wall of Eyes,” via a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed music video. They have also announced some UK and EU tour dates. Wall of Eyes is due out January 26, 2024 via XL. Check out “Wall of Eyes” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, followed by the tour dates.
Wall of Eyes includes the eight-minute “Bending Hectic,” a new song the band shared in June that was one of our Songs of the Week (at #1). Sam Petts-Davies produced the album, which was recorded in Oxford and at Abbey Road Studios. It features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.
Wall of Eyes is the fairly quick follow-up to The Smile’s 2022 debut A Light For Attracting Attention, which made our top 100 Albums of 2022.
The Smile also previously released a vinyl-only EP, Europe: Live Recordings 2022.
Wall of Eyes Tracklist:
1. Wall of Eyes
2. Teleharmonic
3. Read the Room
4. Under Our Pillows
5. Friend of a Friend
6. I Quit
7. Bending Hectic
8. You Know Me!
The Smile 2024 Tour Dates:
Wed 13th March: Copenhagen - K.B. Hallen
Fri 15th March: Brussels - Forest National
Sat 16th March: Amsterdam - AFAS Live
Mon 18th March: Brighton - Brighton Centre
Tue 19th March: Manchester - O2 Apollo
Wed 20th March: Glasgow - SEC Armadillo
Fri 22nd March: Birmingham - O2 Academy
Sat 23rd March: London - Alexandra Palace
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Shame on “Food For Worms” (Interview) — Shame
- Laetitia Sadier (of Stereolab) Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Une Autre Attente” (News) — Laetitia Sadier, Lætitia Sadier, Stereolab
- Watch boygenius Perform on “Saturday Night Live” and Appear in a Sketch with Timothée Chalamet (News) — boygenius, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Timothée Chalamet, Troye Sivan
- The Smile Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song and Title Track “Wall of Eyes” (News) — The Smile, Radiohead, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Sons of Kemet, Paul Thomas Anderson
- Live in Brooklyn 2011 (Review) — Sonic Youth
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.