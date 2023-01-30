News

All





The Smile Announce North American Tour Dates and New Vinyl-Only Live EP Europe: Live Recordings 2022 Due Out March 10 via XL

Photography by Alex Lake



The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) have announced some new North American tour dates and the forthcoming release of a new vinyl-only EP, Europe: Live Recordings 2022. The shows go down this June and July and include dates in Mexico City, Richmond, Philadelphia, Forest Hills (NY), Asheville, Miami, Austin, and elsewhere. Europe: Live Recordings 2022 is due out March 10 via XL. Check out the EP’s tracklist and cover art below, as well as the tour dates.

The EP generally draws on songs from The Smile’s debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, which made it to #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list, although there’s also a rendition of “FeelingPulledApartByHorses,” a Yorke solo track from 2009.

A Light For Attracting Attention came out in May via XL. It features the singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.” Upon announcement of the album in late April, they shared the album track “Free in the Knowledge,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The final pre-release single was “Thin Thing,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our review of A Light For Attracting Attention here.

Europe: Live Recordings 2022 EP Tracklist:

A1. The Opposite

A2. Thin Thing

A3. FeelingPulledApartByHorses

B1. The Same

B2. Waving a White Flag

B3. Free in the Knowledge

The Smile 2023 North American Tour Dates:

06/22/23 - Mexico City, Mexico - National Auditorium

06/25/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06/29/23 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

06/30/23 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02/23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03/23 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

07/05/23 - Richmond, VA - The National

07/07/23 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

07/08/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

07/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

07/11/23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

07/15/23 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

07/19/23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

07/20/23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.