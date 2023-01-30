The Smile Announce North American Tour Dates and New Vinyl-Only Live EP
Europe: Live Recordings 2022 Due Out March 10 via XL
Jan 30, 2023
Photography by Alex Lake
The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) have announced some new North American tour dates and the forthcoming release of a new vinyl-only EP, Europe: Live Recordings 2022. The shows go down this June and July and include dates in Mexico City, Richmond, Philadelphia, Forest Hills (NY), Asheville, Miami, Austin, and elsewhere. Europe: Live Recordings 2022 is due out March 10 via XL. Check out the EP’s tracklist and cover art below, as well as the tour dates.
The EP generally draws on songs from The Smile’s debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, which made it to #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list, although there’s also a rendition of “FeelingPulledApartByHorses,” a Yorke solo track from 2009.
A Light For Attracting Attention came out in May via XL. It features the singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list, “The Smoke,” which again topped our Songs of the Week list, “Skrting on the Surface,” which also topped our Songs of the Week list, and “Pana-vision.” Upon announcement of the album in late April, they shared the album track “Free in the Knowledge,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. The final pre-release single was “Thin Thing,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
In November The Smile performed “You Will Never Work in Television Again” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and in December they released the live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022. In January The Smile did a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR music.
Read our review of A Light For Attracting Attention here.
Europe: Live Recordings 2022 EP Tracklist:
A1. The Opposite
A2. Thin Thing
A3. FeelingPulledApartByHorses
B1. The Same
B2. Waving a White Flag
B3. Free in the Knowledge
The Smile 2023 North American Tour Dates:
06/22/23 - Mexico City, Mexico - National Auditorium
06/25/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
06/29/23 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
06/30/23 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
07/02/23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
07/03/23 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
07/05/23 - Richmond, VA - The National
07/07/23 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
07/08/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
07/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
07/11/23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
07/15/23 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
07/19/23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
07/20/23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
