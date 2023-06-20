News

The Smile Share Eight-Minute New Song “Bending Hectic” North American Tour Kicks Off Tomorrow

Photography by Sam Petts-Davies



The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) have released a new song, the eight-minute “Bending Hectic,” via XL. The band are also set to embark on a summer tour tomorrow. Listen to the song below followed by cover artwork and upcoming tour dates.

This is The Smile’s first new music in 2023, following their 2022 debut A Light For Attracting Attention, which made our top 100 Albums of 2022. “Bending Hectic” was produced by Sam Petts-Davies with string by the London Contemporary Orchestra. The song was first debuted by The Smile during their Montreux Jazz Festival appearance in 2022.

The Smile previously released a vinyl only EP of Europe: Live Recordings 2022.

The Smile Tour Dates:

06/21/23 - Mexico City, Mexico - National Auditorium

06/22/23 - Mexico City, Mexico - National Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

06/25/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

06/26/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

06/29/23 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

06/30/23 - St Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

07/02/23 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

07/03/23 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

07/05/23 - Richmond, VA - The National (SOLD OUT)

07/07/23 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

07/08/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

07/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

07/11/23 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

07/14/23 - Quebec City - Festival d’été de Québec

07/15/23 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

07/16/23 - Ottawa, ONT - Bluesfest Festival

07/19/23 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

07/20/23 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

07/21/23 – Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

