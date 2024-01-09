News

The Smile Share New Song “Friend of a Friend” and Announce Cinema Screenings and Tour Dates Wall of Eyes Due Out January 26 via XL

Photography by Frank Lebon



The Smile (Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, and Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner) are releasing a new album, Wall of Eyes, on January 26 via XL. Now they have shared the album’s third single, “Friend of a Friend,” and have announced some special cinema screening album playback events, as well as some new European tour dates. Check out “Friend of a Friend” below, followed by details of the screenings and the tour dates.

The cinema events will happen at 12 theaters across the world from January 18 to 25 and will include the premiere of Paul Thomas Anderson’s video for “Friend of a Friend,” as well as featuring Anderson’s previously released video for “Wall of Eyes,” in-the-studio footage, and a playback of the whole album. Most screenings will be projected in 35mm, the format in which Anderson shot the videos.

Wall of Eyes includes the eight-minute “Bending Hectic,” a new song the band shared in June that was one of our Songs of the Week (at #1). Sam Petts-Davies produced the album, which was recorded in Oxford and at Abbey Road Studios. It features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Then when the album was announced, they shared its title track, “Wall of Eyes,” via a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed music video. “Wall of Eyes” was also one of our Songs of the Week (at #1).

Wall of Eyes is the fairly quick follow-up to The Smile’s 2022 debut A Light For Attracting Attention, which made our top 100 Albums of 2022.

The Smile also previously released a vinyl-only EP, Europe: Live Recordings 2022.

The Smile Screening Events:

Jan 18th - The Prince Charles Cinema, Leicester Square, London, UK*

Jan 18th - The Village East, Manhattan, New York, US*

Jan 19th - Brain Dead Studios, Los Angeles, US*

Jan 20th - SangSang Madang Cinema, Seoul, SK (x2 showings)

Jan 20th – Cinema Godard - Fondazione Prada, Milan, IT*

Jan 20th – Cine Tonalá, CDMX, MX

Jan 22nd - 190 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku, Tokyo, JP*

Jan 22nd - MK2 Quai de Loire, Paris, FR*

Jan 23rd - Golden Age Cinema, Sydney, AUS (x2 showings)

Jan 23rd - Eye Filmuseum, Amsterdam, NL*

Jan 23rd - Glasgow Film Theatre, Glasgow, UK*

Jan 25th - 190 Cinemas Premium Shinjuku, Tokyo, JP*

Jan 25th - Kino Intimes, Berlin, DE



*35mm presentations available in select participating cinemas

The Smile 2024 Tour Dates:

Previously Announced:

Wed 13th March: Copenhagen - K.B. Hallen

Fri 15th March: Brussels - Forest National

Sat 16th March: Amsterdam - AFAS Live

Mon 18th March: Brighton - Brighton Centre

Tue 19th March: Manchester - O2 Apollo

Wed 20th March: Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

Fri 22nd March: Birmingham - O2 Academy

Sat 23rd March: London - Alexandra Palace

Newly Announced:

June 8th - Hamburg, Stadtpark Open Air, Germany

June 9th - Cologne Palladium, Germany

June 11th - Berlin, Verti Music Hall, Germany

June 12th - Prague, Forum Karlin, Czechia

June 14th - Belgrade, Hangar, Serbia

June 15th - Pula Arena, Pula, Croatia

June 17th - Bucharest, Arenele Romane, Romania

June 18th - Sofia, Arena Sofia, Bulgaria

June 23rd - Rome, Cavea Auditorium, Roma Summer Fest, Italy

August 13th - Sigulda Castle, Sigulda, Latvia

August 14th - Warsaw, Progresja, Summer Stage, Poland

August 20th - Frankfurt, Jahrunderthalle, Germany

August 21st - Munich, Zenith, Germany

August 22nd - Vienna Open Air Arena, Austria

August 26th - Bordeaux, Krakatoa, France

August 28th - Valencia, Jardins De Viveros, Spain

