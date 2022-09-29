 The Soft Pink Truth Shares New Single “La Joie Devant La Mort” Feat. Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
The Soft Pink Truth Shares New Single “La Joie Devant La Mort” Feat. Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart

Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? Due Out October 21 via Thrill Jockey

Sep 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mike Boyd
The Soft Pink Truth (aka Drew Daniel of Matmos) has shared a new single, “La Joie Devant La Mort,” which features Jamie Stewart of Xiu Xiu. It is the latest release from Daniel’s upcoming album, Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?, will be out on October 21 via Thrill Jockey. Listen below.

Daniel announced his new album in July, and shared the track “Wanna Know,” which features Jenn Wasner of Flock of Dimes and Wye Oak and was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared a cover of Coil’s “The Anal Staircase.”

Earlier this year, Matmos released the album Regards / Ukłony dla Bogusław Schaeffer. Read our 2012 Protest Issue survey with Daniels here.

