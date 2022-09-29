News

The Soft Pink Truth Shares New Single “La Joie Devant La Mort” Feat. Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? Due Out October 21 via Thrill Jockey

Photography by Mike Boyd



The Soft Pink Truth (aka Drew Daniel of Matmos) has shared a new single, “La Joie Devant La Mort,” which features Jamie Stewart of Xiu Xiu. It is the latest release from Daniel’s upcoming album, Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?, will be out on October 21 via Thrill Jockey. Listen below.

Daniel announced his new album in July, and shared the track “Wanna Know,” which features Jenn Wasner of Flock of Dimes and Wye Oak and was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared a cover of Coil’s “The Anal Staircase.”

Earlier this year, Matmos released the album Regards / Ukłony dla Bogusław Schaeffer. Read our 2012 Protest Issue survey with Daniels here.

<a href="https://thesoftpinktruth.bandcamp.com/album/is-it-going-to-get-any-deeper-than-this">Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? by The Soft Pink Truth</a>

