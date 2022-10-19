News

The Soft Pink Truth Shares Video For “La Joie Devant La Mort” Feat. Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This? Out This Friday via Thrill Jockey





The Soft Pink Truth (aka Drew Daniel of Matmos) has shared a video for his latest single, “La Joie Devant La Mort,” which features Jamie Stewart of Xiu Xiu. It is the latest release from Daniel’s upcoming album, Is It Going To Get Any Deeper Than This?, out this Friday (October 21) via Thrill Jockey. View the Tom Borax-directed video below.

Director Borax states in a press release: “My interpretation of Drew’s interpretation of the lyrics and his feelings about the pandemic and its effect on us was that the video (and song) should be celebratory but an odd celebration, an embrace of life and ‘joy’ but within the confines of a choked social life and less access to ‘joy’ as we might usually regard it. In the initial clips in the woods Drew was always shot from behind making him less ‘Drew’ and more generic—a leather-clad guy in the woods…dressed for the bar but not in a bar…in the woods, cruising yes but no ‘johns’ or destinations are ever suggested.”

Daniel announced his new album in July, and shared the track “Wanna Know,” which features Jenn Wasner of Flock of Dimes and Wye Oak and was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared a cover of Coil’s “The Anal Staircase.” “La Joie Devant La Mort” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Earlier this year, Matmos released the album Regards / Ukłony dla Bogusław Schaeffer. Read our 2012 Protest Issue survey with Daniels here.

