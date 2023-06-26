News

The Swell Season Share First New Song in 10 Years, “The Answer is Yes” Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard to Tour North America This August

Photography by David Cleary



The Swell Season (aka Academy Award winning songwriters Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard) have shared their first new song in 10 years, “The Answer is Yes.” This song is out now on ANTI- and comes ahead of the pair’s summer run of shows celebrating the 15th anniversary of the film Once, which they both starred in. The Swell Season became the official name of the duo in wake of the movie’s success. Once photographer, David Clearly, also directed the song’s music video. Watch it below, followed by The Swell Season’s upcoming tour dates.

“The Answer is Yes” was recorded at Masterkey Studios in Iceland and produced by Sturla Mio Thorrison. The song also features collaborations from Marja Gaynor, Bertrand Galen, and musicians Tina Dico and Helgi Hrafn Jónsson on vocals, and Þorvaldur Þór Þorvaldsson on drums and Guðmundur Óskar Guðmundsson on bass.

The song was crafted during a trip Hansard made to Iceland to connect and discuss the upcoming tour with Irglová. Of the process, Irglová says in a press release: “Glen and I had been talking about releasing new music prior to our upcoming U.S. tour. I wanted to write a beautiful duet for us to sing together each night. Something that felt right for the time and place; deeply personal and yet widely universal. Something that summarized our journey through the past 20 years, paying tribute to all that once was and celebrating all that now is.”

Hansard adds: “We came together and as we’re working thru old songs the chances for new songs became almost inevitable. Creatively Marketa’s in a place that reminds me of Joni, where she speaks very honest and clearly. Which can be quite intimidating, but is a wonderful contrast to how I write. For me the ideas that bubble up to the surface when we’re together are the ones she’s meant to be part of.”

The duo promise more to come with more possible music down the road. For now, their sights are set on touring. Irglová reminisces on last year’s tours by saying: “The live shows we did together in March ’22 blew my mind. It was our first series of shows in more than a decade. On opening night, I walked on stage and felt the audience, eager and excited to have us back, a part of me couldn’t believe they were still there, after all this time. It offered many moments of deep appreciation for the loyalty and generosity of such a loving audience.”

In 2019, Hansard released the album This Wild Willing via ANTI-. He discussed the album with us in an interview upon its release.

The Swell Season Tour Dates:

Thu 7/13 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar St. – SOLD OUT #

Fri 7/14 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar St. - SOLD OUT @

Tue 8/8 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman – LOW TICKET WARNING %

Wed 8/9 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall, Woodruff Arts Center – SOLD OUT %

Fri 8/11 – Boston, MA – Boch Center, Wang Theatre – LOW TICKET WARNING %

Sat 8/12 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall %

Mon 8/14 – Durham, NC – DPAC +

Tue 8/15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem +

Thu 8/17 Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens – SOLD OUT ^

Fri 8/18 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – SOLD OUT ^

Sun 8/20 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion &

Mon 8/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre &

Wed 8/23 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery =

Thu 8/24 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – LOW TICKET WARNING =

Sat 8/26 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic – LOW TICKET WARNING =

Sun 8/27 – Los Angeles, CA –Orpheum Theatre - SOLD OUT =



# Leah Moran

@ Dylan Harcourt

% Lisa O’Neill

+ Corey Ward

^ MALINDA

& Lizzie Webber

= Eric Harper

